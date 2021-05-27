WWE Raw and Smackdown appear in 100 most-watched TV shows' list

Variety has released their annual list of most-watched TV shows of the year, based on total viewers and the 18-49 key demographic. (using the most recent live+7 ratings that also includes 7 days worth of DVR and video-on-demand usage)



As seen in the released list, RAW on the USA Network and SmackDown on FOX tied with other shows for the #82 spot with a 0.7 rating. SmackDown had 946,000 viewers in the key demo, while RAW finished with 847,000 viewers in the key demo.

It should be noted that Raw and SmackDown respectively hold the first two spots when it comes to counting the longest-running weekly TV episodes in the entire world.



NBC’s Young Rock program, based on the life of former WWE Champion The Rock (produced by himself), tied with other shows for the #62 spot with a 0.9 rating. This program finished with 1.136 million viewers.





Variety has also listed the 10 most-watched broadcast networks of 2020-2021, based on total viewers where FOX ranked #4 with 4.174 million viewers, down 33% from the year before.

The home of SmackDown also made the list of top-rated broadcast networks of 2020-2021, based on the 18-49 key demo, ranking #1 with 1.367 million viewers, but still down 37% from the week before.



In more news for Raw and SmackDown, WWE has announced the next three dates on their 25-city touring schedule with live fans in attendance following the COVID-19 pandemic.



It's been announced today that the July 23 SmackDown will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland while the July 26 RAW will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Also, July 30 SmackDown was confirmed at the Target Center in Minneapolis. It should be noted that all of these shows will lead to WWE’s SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view.





Tickets for these shows will go on sale from next Friday onwards, while WWE will be announcing the remaining 19 dates and cities in the coming weeks. The currently announced lineup for the much-hyped tour goes as follows:* July 16: SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas* July 18: Money In the Bank from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas* July 19: RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas* July 23: SmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio* July 26: RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri* July 30: SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MinnesotaTickets for July's Money In the Bank Weekend shows have officially gone on sale, which are moving at a fast pace. Beginning from that weekend, WWE’s 25-city tour will run through Labor Day on Monday, September 6.