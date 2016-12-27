WWE Raw fall-out and twitter reactions: December 26

Next week, Goldberg will return to Monday Night Raw to hype up the Royal Rumble PPV in January. A video package was shown by WWE portraying the ongoing rivalry between Goldberg and a vengeance-seeking Lesnar.

Plus, after two week's destruction on Raw, Braun Strowman's demand will be fulfilled, next week. He demanded Zayn and so he will be getting Zayn in the last man standing match.

After Raw went off the air, Zayn was caught in the Fallout show where he claimed that he will put Strowman down with multiple kicks to his heads.

The New Day was seen on the Fallout show, as well. They were unable to recapture the tag team championship on Raw.

Hence, the interviewer asked them what's next for them. They only said that they want to finish Raw on a positive note.

After getting a beatdown at the hands of Strowman, the Shining Stars came up with a great idea to Bob Backlund and Darren Young as you can see in the following clip.

Here's the twitter reaction from last night:

STROWMAN carries a Christmas Tree with more class than Roman does the US Title. #RAW #RAWChicago pic.twitter.com/DLEZ5VssaH — The Fan's Podcast (@TheFansPodcast) December 27, 2016

OneIndia News