English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Raw Fall-out and Twitter reactions: December 12

By Raja

Bengaluru, Dec 13: It was the final edition of Monday Night Raw before we get the Roadblock PPV as brand exclusive PPV this Sunday.

The episode went off the air with Roman Reigns standing tall with both the Universal Championship and the United States Championship on his hand.

Roadblock PPV (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
Roadblock PPV (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)

Some major matches were added for this Sunday's PPV. It is now official that Rusev will take on Big Cass. Furthermore, Sami Zayn will take on Braun Strowman in a match with a time limit.

He will have just 10 minutes to survive against the mountain of man. This might save his job on Monday Night Raw.

A triple threat match will also take place for the Cruiserweight title between Swann, Kendrick and TJP.

For some unknown reasons, we have not see Emmalina debuting on Raw, last night. We did not get any explanation except one cryptic tweet that the gorgeous Diva had to offer after Raw. Here it is:

The New Day was seen enjoying their historic title reign after Raw. They now have become the longest reigning tag team champions of all time. So, they were getting emotional of their historic title reign.

Bayley was seen in the Fallout show, as well where she was all excited about Sunday's Iron Man match between Charlotte and Sasha Banks.

This will be a 30-minute match to reign supreme against each other with no rematch in the clause.

Stephanie McMahon was invaded by a Youtube sensation in her hotel room during a photo shoot as seen in the video footage.

Furthermore, here's what the WWE Universe was talking throughout the night.

OneIndia News

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs England | 4th T20 preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2016, 12:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 13, 2016

Latest Videos

+ More