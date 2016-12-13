WWE Raw Fall-out and Twitter reactions: December 12

Bengaluru, Dec 13: It was the final edition of Monday Night Raw before we get the Roadblock PPV as brand exclusive PPV this Sunday.
The episode went off the air with Roman Reigns standing tall with both the Universal Championship and the United States Championship on his hand.
Some major matches were added for this Sunday's PPV. It is now official that Rusev will take on Big Cass. Furthermore, Sami Zayn will take on Braun Strowman in a match with a time limit.
He will have just 10 minutes to survive against the mountain of man. This might save his job on Monday Night Raw.
A triple threat match will also take place for the Cruiserweight title between Swann, Kendrick and TJP.
The #Cruiserweight Champion @GottaGetSwann watches his two opponents for Sunday's Triple Threat title defense at #WWERoadblock. #RAW pic.twitter.com/yNFpMXZD2m— WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2016
For some unknown reasons, we have not see Emmalina debuting on Raw, last night. We did not get any explanation except one cryptic tweet that the gorgeous Diva had to offer after Raw. Here it is:
All you cared about were the #4Horsewomen...— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) December 13, 2016
Now I finally have your attention and I'm supposed to fall at your feet, yeah right! #Raw pic.twitter.com/f2d2c8US4E
The New Day was seen enjoying their historic title reign after Raw. They now have become the longest reigning tag team champions of all time. So, they were getting emotional of their historic title reign.
Bayley was seen in the Fallout show, as well where she was all excited about Sunday's Iron Man match between Charlotte and Sasha Banks.
This will be a 30-minute match to reign supreme against each other with no rematch in the clause.
Stephanie McMahon was invaded by a Youtube sensation in her hotel room during a photo shoot as seen in the video footage.
Furthermore, here's what the WWE Universe was talking throughout the night.
Had an amazing time and lots of laughs with @IISuperwomanII! Excited for @WWE to one day experience the #DabOfDeath. #12CollabsOfXmas #RAW pic.twitter.com/G9qOTaNbZ8— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 13, 2016
.... pic.twitter.com/ybc7wCzk3O— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 13, 2016
Congrats to @WWENetwork, now with more than 7,000 HOURS of original content! Subscribe today: https://t.co/aEwGYU7p64 pic.twitter.com/giurQyglyX— WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2016
FOLEY TO @ILikeSamiZayn: We've agreed to trade you straight-up .... for @NatalieEvaMarie!! #RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ujBwV0a5Xr— WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2016
Back home where the Dudleys were born. Monday night RAW live ... From Philadelphia!!!!! #RawPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/fL6hREeCCH— D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) December 13, 2016
Trending worldwide on a show I'm not even on #Raw I don't even need to step in the building to cause a buzz! #STAR #RAWIncreaseThatOffer $$— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) December 13, 2016
Ladies and Gentlemen, The LONGEST REIGNING TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS in @WWE HISTORY!! #NewDayRocks! #RAW @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/acLtW0kGyN— WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2016
Congratulations on making history #NewDay. Earned, deserved & nothing but respect @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) December 13, 2016
