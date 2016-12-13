WWE Raw Fall-out and Twitter reactions: December 12

Some major matches were added for this Sunday's PPV. It is now official that Rusev will take on Big Cass. Furthermore, Sami Zayn will take on Braun Strowman in a match with a time limit.

He will have just 10 minutes to survive against the mountain of man. This might save his job on Monday Night Raw.

A triple threat match will also take place for the Cruiserweight title between Swann, Kendrick and TJP.

For some unknown reasons, we have not see Emmalina debuting on Raw, last night. We did not get any explanation except one cryptic tweet that the gorgeous Diva had to offer after Raw. Here it is:

The New Day was seen enjoying their historic title reign after Raw. They now have become the longest reigning tag team champions of all time. So, they were getting emotional of their historic title reign.

Bayley was seen in the Fallout show, as well where she was all excited about Sunday's Iron Man match between Charlotte and Sasha Banks.

This will be a 30-minute match to reign supreme against each other with no rematch in the clause.

Stephanie McMahon was invaded by a Youtube sensation in her hotel room during a photo shoot as seen in the video footage.

Furthermore, here's what the WWE Universe was talking throughout the night.

