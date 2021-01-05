WWE Raw Legends Night results and highlights: January 4, 2021

Also on the show, Randy Orton competed in a match against Jeff Hardy while the main event saw the WWE Championship on the line between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee.

Check out results from this must-see edition of Raw from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Miz and John Morrison kicked off the show with Miz TV to plug in the lineups of the Legends Night before introducing their first guests of 2021, The New Day.

The two teams had some argument before Hall of Famer Teddy Long interrupted them and put Miz and Morrison in a match with THE UNDERTAKER! WWE producer Adam Pearce came out and rectified him.

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison was the actual lineup for the opening contest of the night as Kofi Kingston took The Miz out of the ring. Morrison tried to use the ropes as leverage to get a pin on Woods but Kofi prevented him and started an argument. Woods hit Morrison with a Shining Wizard from behind to pick up the win.

Angel Garza was flirting with Alicia Fox, backstage when he ran into Tatanka, Mickie James, and WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. Garza quickly offered a rose to James but Slaughter intercepted and called him a maggot.

Elias hit a knee to the face of AJ Styles during their rematch on Raw. Styles countered by fighting out of an Electric Chair and then sending Elias face-first into the corner.

AJ hit a Brainbuster and a Styles Clash, respectively to get an easy win. After the match, Jaxson Ryker tried to hit AJ with a guitar but Omos shattered the guitar with a kick to everybody's shock.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka competed in a non-title match against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. Ric Flair was present at Charlotte's corner for the match. At a point, Charlotte ducked a Royce Kick and tried to run the ropes when Ric tripped her daughter, perhaps, accidentally.

Royce took advantage of the distraction by pinning Charlotte who then advised Roc to stay out of their business. Meanwhile, Lacey Evans was so happy with the win that she kissed Ric Flair before leaving.

Bobby Lashley competed against Riddle in a singles contest where The Dominator applied his Hurt Lock. Riddle resisted for some time before tapping out when he was driven to the mat and the referee couldn't see it. Riddle then reversed Lashley’s body and steal a pinfall win. Lashley and MVP were livid about the referee's decision, after the match.

Mandy Rose was scheduled in a match against Shayna Baszler but she was attacked by Baszler, beforehand. So, Dana Brooke instead competed against Baszler who immediately applied the Kirifuda Clutch on her.

Brooke reverted the hold and got an upset pinfall win over Baszler who went for the Kirifuda Clutch, yet again. This time, Mandy made the save and hit Shayna with a pumping knee-strike to put her down.

Randy Orton confronted Legends like Mark Henry, Big Show, and Ric Flair, backstage before coming out on Raw to have a match against Jeff Hardy. Orton hit his pendant ring-draping DDT on Hardy before going for the RKO. Hardy blocked and went for the Twist of Fate but Orton nailed him with an 'RKO outta nowhere' for the win.

The Lucha House Party - Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik had done the Lucha chants with Melina, backstage before competing in a match against WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The two champions had some communication problems that allowed Dorado to hit a modified Stunner on Shelton to pick up the win.

Angel Garza flirted with Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson who informed that Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande were in attendance on WWE Raw. Garza was excited and wanted to know which room they're in.

Torrie showed him one where The Boogeyman scared him down helping R-Truth to win back the 24/7 Championship. Then Ron Simmons appeared and did his trademark 'DAMN!' phrase after all the shenanigans were over.

Drew McIntyre had his scheduled championship match against Keith Lee on Raw main event segment with the Legends lined up on the ramp. Lee hit a Spanish Fly on McIntyre for a near fall and went for a Spirit Bomb. McIntyre countered with a Spinebuster and then ran the ropes to execute a sudden Claymore Kick on Lee for the pinfall victory.

The Legends gave McIntyre a standing ovation following the successful title defense. Suddenly, Hall of Famer Goldberg's music hit the arena as he came out and confronted McIntyre.

He wasn't happy about McIntyre calling the Legends a 'bunch of tired old men and women', earlier the night. Goldberg then proceeded to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble as the show immediately went off the air.