WWE Raw Results; Full List of Matches and Results, Top 3 Moments on September 1 By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 9:50 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The WWE Raw episode from September 1, 2025, held at the Paris La Défense Arena, was packed with high drama, intense matches, and key story developments following WWE Clash in Paris. The venue still featured a grand set, including a striking replica of the Eiffel Tower, adding a spectacular backdrop to the action.

The night opened with "Main Event" Jey Uso delivering an emotional promo. He reflected on his recent struggles, including a failure to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, and vowed not to run back from his challenges. His heartfelt words were interrupted by LA Knight, who expressed frustration over lost opportunities and blamed Jey for spoiling key moments against Seth Rollins, heightening tensions between them. This confrontation set the stage for the evening's tag team matches and rivalries.

One of the evening's highlight bouts saw The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) defeat Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez in an explosive tag team match, with Kairi landing a decisive Insane Elbow outside the ring and Asuka forcing Perez to submit to the Asuka Lock.

Finn Bálor gained a controversial victory over Dragon Lee after JD McDonagh distracted Lee on the apron, enabling Balor to regain control and hit the Coup de Grace. In a powerhouse tag match, Penta and The War Raiders dominated The New Day & Grayson Waller, closing with Penta's Mexican Destroyer on Xavier Woods for the win.

The Intercontinental Championship match was a defining moment. Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title against AJ Styles. When Styles was moments away from delivering his Phenomenal Forearm, El Grande Americano shocked the crowd by interfering with a loaded mask strike, allowing Dominik to capitalize with a Frog Splash and retain his championship.

In one of the most talked-about segments, Becky Lynch confronted CM Punk in the ring. Their intense verbal exchange escalated to Lynch repeatedly slapping Punk, showcasing the bitter rivalry brewing between them. Punk warned Lynch and Seth Rollins that they would regret their actions.

The night's main event featured a tag team clash with Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed taking on Jey Uso & LA Knight. Despite a strong effort, the power duo of Breakker and Reed prevailed after Breakker hit a decisive spear on Uso. Post-match, Reed and Breakker viciously attacked Uso and Knight, seemingly aiming to put Jey Uso in the same condition as Roman Reigns. The assault was halted when Jimmy Uso rushed out with a steel chair to rescue his cousin, hinting at a potential reunion of the Uso brothers.

WWE Raw September 1 Results

The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez.

Finn Bálor defeated Dragon Lee.

Penta & The War Raiders defeated The New Day & Grayson Waller.

Dominik Mysterio defeated AJ Styles to retain the Intercontinental Title.

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed defeated Jey Uso & LA Knight.

WWE Raw September 1 Top 3 Moments

Jimmy Uso rescuing Jey Uso from a brutal post-match onslaught by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, signaling a potential Usos reunion.

Becky Lynch repeatedly slapping an irate CM Punk, showcasing their heated rivalry.

Dominik Mysterio retaining his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles due to interference by El Grande Americano, adding drama to the title picture.