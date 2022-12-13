WWE Raw: Two challengers revealed for Top Titles; Top Superstar fired

This has created an interesting situation as Bliss has been aligned in a team with Belair during the latter's feud with DAMAGE CTRL for the past few months.

The two sides have also been involved in the WarGames Match at the 2022 Survivor Series premium live event. The feud between the factions is yet to end as well.

Belair was also seated at ringside when Little Miss Bliss squared off against DAMAGE CTRL leader on December 12 in the number one contender's match for the Raw Women's Championship.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY tried to interfere but they were neutralized by Becky Lynch, prior to the match. Bayley, then herself tried to bring some mean antics into the match by exposing the turnbuckle but the referee caught that after Belair pointed out the same.

This allowed Bliss to hit Bayley with a drop-kick followed by the Twisted Bliss finisher for the pin to win. Now, she is entitled to receive a Raw Women's Championship shot against Belair at a future date.

Previously, WWE announced that the title match will be happening at Royal Rumble but the bout has since been removed from the inaugural premium live event of 2023.

Also, after Bliss' win on Raw, Bianca Belair came to the ring to congratulate her but Bliss went into a trance after a sign of Bray Wyatt was shown on the tron. She tried to catch the EST of WWE in a position for Sister Abigail (Bray Wyatt's finisher) but she eventually let her go.

Moving on in the main event of the December 12 episode of Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the number-one contender for the United States Championship held by Austin Theory.

"YOU ARE FIRED!" Adam Pearce to Bobby Lashley! 😱#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/G1vpw5EJdQ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 13, 2022

Lashley originally downed Rollin with a Spear but the referee was hurt during their match and unable to count the fall. An irate Lashley went for another Spear but Rollins countered it with a Pedigree and secured the win in the process.

The match outcome left Lashley in a fuming state as he took WWE officials out of frustration. The Almighty hit a referee and pushed Adam Pearce, too, leading the WWE Official to fire him on the spot.

After Raw went off the air, Lashley was spotted storming out of the building as he denied making any comments on Raw interviewer Byron Saxton.

We'll have to wait and see how this storyline with Lashley plays out on TV and whether he appears on Raw, next week. As for the Rollins vs. Theory US Title Match, it's yet to be officially announced.