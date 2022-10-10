WWE Raw: Updates on returns, call-ups and more ahead of Season Premiere

If reports are to be believed then WWE Hall of Famer Triple H is back on WWE TV as a full-time authority figure. With The Game being promoted as the Chief Content Officer, he runs majority of the WWE programme. And being a top draw, he is now expected to return as an on-screen talent.

According to Fightful Select, a placard has been made for Triple H's on-screen office for WWE TV (similar to Vince McMahon's office) that we've seen at Extreme Rules. He made his first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania 38 on Friday's episode of Smackdown to welcome the fans during the show's season premiere.

This was the legendary superstar's first appearance on WWE TV since becoming the Head of Creative and also since WrestleMania 38 Night Two where he announced his retirement from the in-ring competition by leaving his wrestling boots inside the ring.

Then more seeds for Triple H becoming a regular on-screen character were planted on the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event when Maryse asked The Miz on the phone if he had taken the veteran's permission for his birthday celebration on Monday's Raw.

Speaking of Raw, Triple H will also appear on tonight's season premiere episode to celebrate D-Generation X's 25th anniversary alongside fellow Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg.

Going back to Extreme Rules 2022, the event saw some of the biggest stars of the WWE performing in the ring while a number of NXT talents were also present, behind the scenes, possibly for their main roster debuts, down the road.

Bodyslam.net reports that Nikkita Lyons was backstage at the PLE. She was originally planned to make her debut during the recent Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, teaming with Zoey Stark, but those plans were canceled due to medical reasons.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker was also backstage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for Extreme Rules. While nothing has been confirmed regarding his presence, NXT talents often attend backstage to signal for an imminent call-up.

Extreme Rules proved to be a massive success on social media due to Bray Wyatt's long-awaited return. Now, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer reports that Wyatt's real-life brother, former NXT Champion Bo Dallas, is also set to return to the promotion.

Dallas has not wrestled a match in about 3 years. He was dealing with a neck injury before getting released from the WWE in April 2021 due to COVID-19-related budget cuts. Wyatt and Dallas are the sons of old-school WWF veteran Mike Rotunda.