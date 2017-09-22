WWE Raw Women’s division set for revamp

Bengaluru, September 22: The fact that the Smackdown roster has utilized their female talents better than Raw cannot be denied. Each of them have been part of different storylines in the past which gave no room for complaints. With that in mind, the creative for the Raw roster are definitely trying to change the scenario on the flagship show.

For most part of the year 2017, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley have been the prime characters on Raw women's roster. The latter one had been sidelined prior to Summerslam making Sasha and Alexa the only regular faces in the title picture which made things stale for sure.

To overcome things, the officials tried to deliver something fresh by wiping out the Alexa Vs Sasha match from the No Mercy match card. Instead, a fatal-4-way match was booked that will also feature Emma and Nia Jax which will mark Emma's first opportunity for the Women's championship.

Going by the reports of dirtysheets.net, this unusual booking will continue for the rest of the year on Raw with a view to get the stage set for the upcoming debut of the former NXT Women's Champion, Asuka. She has been the most dominant female champion in NXT's history and needs to carry over the momentum to Raw.

So, for that reason alone, the officials are open to make more talents compete in the flagship brand rather than only Sasha and Alexa. As a result, both Nia and Emma got involved in the title picture.

This wiped out the previous reports from Dave Meltzer who stated that Emma was inserted into the championship match so that she could get pinned by the winner. Which meant it would keep the other three competitors' position intact on the roster whether the title changes hands or not.

But, it looks like the Australian superstar will continue to be part of the push, going forward so that she could be a viable option for the creative, as well.

As of now, Asuka is being planned to be the central character in the Raw women's division on her debut. So, appropriate plans for her in the main roster will be arranged. The potential timing for her to appear on Raw will be the TLC PPV in October.