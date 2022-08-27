WWE Raw: Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Final confirmed for August 29 episode

After more than three months’ hiatus, WWE will finally have their resident Women’s Tag Team Champions, this Monday Night on the weekly episode of Raw on the USA Network.
WWE announced the women’s tag titles to be vacant after the former champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company on the May 16 episode of Raw.
After Triple H took over the creative control of the company, last month, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament was announced to crown the new set of champions.
The penultimate lap of the tourney went down during last night’s episode of Smackdown that featured a Second Chance Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Match comprising those teams who have all come up short in the first-round matches.
Natalya & Sonya Deville defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Tamina, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Shotzi & Xia Li to win this match and advance to the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament semifinal. Deville pinned Nikki to get the win.
Later on the August 26 episode of Smackdown, the semi-finalist from Smackdown, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to the Finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament.
THE FINALS ARE SET!#IYOSKY & @ImKingKota vs. @RaquelWWE & @WWE_Aliyah for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9Epko585cl— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2022
