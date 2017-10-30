WWE release Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young

Bengaluru, October 30: Last night, WWE came up with a shocking announcement on their official website by deciding to part ways with three names on the roster.

As per the update, the company released Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young from their respective contract which means starting from today they are no longer part of WWE.

A short message was posted on the website that stated:

“WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.”

The major shock was to see Emma’s name on the list as she was involved in a couple of matches with Asuka who made her debut on the main roster. At this point, we expected a push for the Australian lady but all of a sudden, her contract was rescinded, unfortunately.

BREAKING NEWS: WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Darren Young and Summer Rae. https://t.co/CU8R144QG2 — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2017

Ever since her arrival in WWE, she has had a roller-coaster ride. Previously, her contract was terminated due to a shoplifting incident. But, that turned out be false and hence she was reinstated as a WWE star. After that, she was never given the needed momentum and hence this release might turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

Summer Rae was inactive in the WWE for more than a year despite being a member of the Raw roster member. For quite sometimes, she was teasing about potentially leaving the company. Eventually, the time has come early for the former Total Divas star.

She responded on her Instagram account following the release which stated that people should not be tripped over the past and move on. As per the location of the picture, she is perhaps busy with some shoot in Barcelona, Spain.

The last name is Darren Young who was often being referred as “Mr. No Days off” due to his determination to wrestling. He used to be part of the Nexus group, at one point. Following that, he managed to win the tag team gold for once with Titus O’Neil.

WWE wanted to give him a push with Bob Backlund being his manager. However, that did not do him any favor. Furthermore, he suffered an elbow injury that sidelined him from in-ring action for a long time now. So, the company released him for good.