WWE release former UFC star Cain Velasquez- reports

It seems the process is still in progress as the company continues to trim down unnecessary belonging amid Coronavirus pandemic which forced them to shorten their budget length.

The news was broken in the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Cain Velasquez was the latest name to get released by WWE. He signed to a "giant contract" that was intact for three years starting from October 2019.

But it'll no longer be in effect from now onwards. He was not being used since Crown Jewel PPV on October 31, 2019, in Saudi Arabia, anyway, and hence, the release might have been the right decision from WWE's perspective.

There's no official statement was released on why WWE cut ties with Velasquez. But the reported reason for the release must be related to the recent coronavirus-related budget cuts.

Additionally, The Chairman of the Board was unhappy in recent times which might have played as a big factor why the company chose not to keep him under payroll, anymore.

Reports were out in March that Cain Velasquez visited the promotion's Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, at the same time when Ronda Rousey was there. Cain tweeted a photo with his former UFC colleague inside the HQ which should've been a secret. That reportedly Vince McMahon, as per The Observer. The Boss "freaked out badly" over the photo and knowing the "leaker" was Cain.

Had the pleasure of running into the pioneer that definitely also inspired my interest in the sport. Great to see you @rondarousey. @wwe pic.twitter.com/IipeX4ZK1Y — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 5, 2020

The former MMA fighter made his pro-wrestling debut back in August at AAA's TripleMania XXVII event that followed with another appearance at the AAA event in New York City in September.

Then he made a forgettable WWE in-ring debut which happened at Crown Jewel on Halloween, 2019. He suffered a squash loss against former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to go into a hiatus.

Cain Velasquez was originally scheduled to wrestle in his second match at the WWE live event held in his hometown of Mexico City in November 2019. But WWE pulled him from that show. It was then reported back in February that Cain Velasquez was dealing with a knee injury. He needed surgery to fix the problems to get in-ring ready.

Reports also claimed then that Cain was ready to report at the Performance Center in Orlando to start training for his next match. But that never happened as WWE didn't have any creative plan which included him for the future. It seems he was treated as a burden to the roster amid COVID-19 pandemic and the officials thought it would be right to cancel his WWE deal.