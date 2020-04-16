English
WWE release Kurt Angle, Rusev, Maria Kanellis & more employees

By Raja
WWE released Rusev while his wife Lana is still employed with the company (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, April 16: It's a black day in pro-wrestling where WWE confirmed the release for loads of on and off-screen talents, altogether. In back to back official statements released by the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world, it was informed that budget cut is the reason why these many talents were let go of the brand, all of a sudden.

A talent meeting was reportedly held to inform the change in policy within the company to enforce the Govt. orders during this coronavirus pandemic. As a result, more than 15 superstars were released from the roster which includes former world champions, a married couple, former tag team champions, NXT talents and more.

* Rusev

* Kurt Angle

* Zack Ryder

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

Apart from these on-screen talents, numerous backstage officials, producers, creative team members, and announcers were also released. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has also been serving as a producer in the company since winding down his in-ring career at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Here's another list of off-screen talents who also had to depart from the WWE:

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

COACHES:

* Serena Deeb

* Kendo Kashin

* Chris Guy (Ace Steel)

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

* Jerry Soto

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger

ON-AIR TALENT:

* Josiah Williams

Earlier to these releases, Vince McMahon announced some major cuts will be happening. It was also noted that the current coronavirus outbreak and how detrimental it has been to the United States economy. The government-mandated impacts forced the below-listed changes within the WWE:

*Reducing executive and board member compensation;

*Decreasing operating expenses;

*Cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting;

*Deferring spend on the build-out of the Company’s new headquarters for at least six months

So it came down to trimming down executive and board member salaries, operating expenses, talent expenses, and third party staffing/consulting. Before trimming down the talents the below statement was released, “The Company also identified headcount reductions and made the decision to furlough a portion of its workforce effective immediately.”

The hope is that once the coronavirus outbreak dies down, things will go back to normal and WWE would start hiring people, again. At least, those who have been furloughed will return to work at some point. But for now, more released may follow as WrestleVotes gave updates that hundreds of WWE employees might be forced to leave.

Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
