WWE release Wrestlemania 35 week schedule of events

Wrestlemania Axxess – April 4 through April 8, Brooklyn Pier 12

Wrestlemania Axxess is the ultimate fan experience. This year's Wrestlemania Axxess will take place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at Brooklyn Pier 12. Fans will have unprecedented access to meet their favorite WWE Superstars and Legends through a host of interactive fan experiences, including autograph signings and live matches.

NXT TakeOver – April 5, Barclays Center

Emanating from Barclays Center, NXT TakeOver will stream live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET. In the aftermath of Tommaso Ciampa having to relinquish his NXT Championship, Johnny Gargano will take on Adam Cole in a 2-out-of 3 Falls Match to determine the new NXT Champion; NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will face off against Kairi Sane, lo Shirai and Bianca Belair in a Fatal 4-way Match; NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream faces Matt Riddle; Pete Dunne defends his UK Championship against WALTER; and The War Raiders compete against Ricochet and Aleister Black for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

WWE Day at New York Mets Game – April 6, Citi Field

WWE Superstars Curt Hawkins, Mickie James and Drew McIntyre, and WWE Announcer Corey Graves will visit Citi Field for the New York Mets vs Washington Nationals game to sign autographs and meet with fans.

WWE 2019 Hall of Fame Ceremony Red Carpet – April 6, Barclays Center

Maria Menounos hosts the most glamorous event on the WWE calendar. WWE Superstars and Legends, and a host of celebrities, walk the red carpet live on WWE Network at 6 pm ET.

WWE 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – April 6, Barclays Center

DX, Torrie Wilson, Brutus Beefcake, The Hart Foundation, Harlem Heat and The Honky Tonk Man will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at Barclays Center and live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET. In addition, Sue Aitchison, a 30-year veteran of WWE's corporate office who is widely credited with spearheading WWE's community outreach programs, will receive the fifth annual Warrior Award. The WWE Hall of Fame recognizes the most-celebrated Superstars in WWE history, while The Warrior Award is presented each year to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of WWE Hall of Famer, The Ultimate Warrior.

Wrestlemania – April 7, MetLife Stadium

A capacity crowd will descend upon MetLife Stadium for WWE's annual pop-culture extravaganza, Wrestlemania, streaming live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET and hosted by WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. The Wrestlemania Kickoff Show will stream live from 5-7 pm ET on WWE Network, WWE.com, WWE App and WWE's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. USA Network will also air the second hour of the pre-show live from 6-7 pm ET.

WrestleMania features Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in a "Winner Takes All" Match during the first-ever women's main event at WWE's annual pop-culture extravaganza; the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on 2019 Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins; Daniel Bryan defending his WWE Championship vs. Kofi Kingston; Triple H putting his in-ring career on the line in a No Holds Barred Match against Batista; Shane McMahon vs. The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere Match; AJ Styles taking on Randy Orton; Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre; Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor; Sasha Banks and Bayley defending their Women's Tag Team titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match vs. Natalya and Beth Phoenix vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIconics; Samoa Joe defending his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio; Kurt Angle capping off his Hall of Fame career in a Farewell Match against Baron Corbin; WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy defending his title against Tony Nese; the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Michael Che and Colin Jost of SNL fame; WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal Match.

Monday Night Raw – April 8, Barclays Center

Monday Night Raw emanates live from Barclays Center at 8/7C on USA Network with the fallout from Wrestlemania. The night after Wrestlemanias become one of the most-anticipated events of the year and has never been short on surprises.

Smackdown Live – April 9, Barclays Center

WWE caps off five consecutive nights of events in the New York area as Smackdown Live emanates from the Barclays Center at 8/7C on USA Network.