WWE reportedly making major changes to Wrestlemania 35 match card

And this long duration event could cause trouble for the fans in attendance who would have to sit through all those hours. In order to ensure, that the experience doen't turn bitter, WWE officials are now considering making changes to the match card.

Forbes earlier reported that Vince McMahon was in favor of 17 matches at Wrestlemania 35 as this would ensure the maximum number of superstars will get to feature on the show.

However, as mentioned earlier, the show will go beyond the expected time-limit in that case. Hence, Rajah.com has reported that WWE officials have agreed to cut down a few matches from the card. They add that WWE will be happy to host 14 overall matches at Wrestlemania 35. PWInsider.com further hinted that most probable victim to this cut down will be the men’s division tag team matches.

In that case, the superstars speculated to feature in these matches will end up competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Speaking of this battle royal, only one man from Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman has volunteered to participate in it. Also, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has said that the women’s division battle royal will also find a place on the Wrestlemania 35 match card.

WWE generated a lot of controversies by tagging Fabulous Moolah’s name to this battle royal. Fans were not pleased to see a name involved in trafficking promoting the women’s division match. Hence, they hosted it as the first-ever women’s battle royal disassociating Moolah's name from it. This match is likely to make its come back as per current reports. Here’s the glimpse of the currently confirmed match card for Wrestlemania 35,

• Triple Threat for the Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

• Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Seth Rollins

• United States Championship: Samoa Joe (C) vs. Rey Mysterio

• Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (C) vs. Tony Nese

• SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Naomi/ Carmella/ Mandy Rose or Sonya Deville

• Singles Match: AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

• No Holds Barred: Triple H vs. Batista

• Singles Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

• Singles Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

• Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Furthermore, there’re a few matches still waiting to be made official which is as follows, (as mentioned above, chances are high that a few matches from the below-given list will be scraped off)

• Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

• WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

• Fatal 4-way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks and Bayley (C) vs. The IIconics vs. Divas of Doom vs. Nia Jax and Tamina

• Women's Battle Royal



• Intercontinental Championship Match



• SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

• Raw Tag Team Championship Match

• Singles Match: The Undertaker vs. TBA

• Singles Match: John Cena vs. TBA