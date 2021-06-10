WWE reportedly planning Summerslam 2021 to become Wrestlemania-worthy

Multiple sources have confirmed the theory, as of last night. WrestleVotes has indicated that WWE is “100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania.” After the Show of Shows failed to touch the magnitude in terms of build-up and lack of star power, it's been noted that all resources will be utilized for the biggest pay-per-view of the summer.



"After speaking to a few sources on the topic, I’ve learned that WWE is 100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania. “All resources will be tapped into” is how it was explained to me. I do believe they want Reigns v Cena to headline. Not sure if they’ve decided," noted WrestleVotes.



It's already been reported that the main event could go down between John Cena and the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns over the prime title from the SmackDown brand. Another rumour is that rapper Cardi B will be used as the host of the event.





Was going to report this today even though I don't typically dabble into creative stuff, but @WrestleVotes beat me to the punch.



I can confirm, after speaking with multiple sources, Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is the targeted main event at this moment. #WWE #SummerSlam https://t.co/b13dh9MaEp — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 9, 2021

Now, Florida sports reporter Jon Alba added that Cena vs. Reigns is definitely being targeted as the main event for SummerSlam, according to his sources. Cena’s shooting schedule with Peacemaker will be wrapped in early July, earning him some free time for a few WWE appearances."I can confirm, after speaking with multiple sources, Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is the targeted main event at this moment," Alba noted."Cena’s schedule clears up in the beginning of July, which would allow him to return to #WWE in time for the return of fans. I believe it was @AndrewZarian who first mentioned this possibility a few weeks ago."

Brock Lesnar was also present in the early creative plans for SummerSlam 2021 which indicates that the eight-time main-eventer of this particular show should be back on board. That being said, the dream match for him against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is likely happening on the August 21 show.





WWE will also attempt to pack the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Summerslam 2021 as for the very first time the event will be held inside an NFL stadium. The company welcomed fans back for WrestleMania 37 earlier this year at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but they had to limit the attendance to 25,675 for each of the nights. But the summer spectacle will be held at full capacity that allows them to break 'Mania attendance.As noted, SummerSlam is scheduled for August 21 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada with tickets going on sale Friday, June 18. This is the first time the show will take place on a Saturday night. Previously, SummerSlam 1992 happened on a Saturday at the Wembley Stadium in the UK but that pre-taped version aired on a Sunday night.