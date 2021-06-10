WWE reportedly planning Summerslam 2021 to become Wrestlemania-worthy

Bengaluru, June 10: WWE recently confirmed the date and location of SummerSlam 2021 which coincides with the returning Manny Pacquiao fight. While the boxing show will reportedly be dragging the PPV shorter than its usual length, WWE will also leave no stones unturned for making it into a WrestleMania-level event.
Multiple sources have confirmed the theory, as of last night. WrestleVotes has indicated that WWE is “100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania.” After the Show of Shows failed to touch the magnitude in terms of build-up and lack of star power, it's been noted that all resources will be utilized for the biggest pay-per-view of the summer.
"After speaking to a few sources on the topic, I’ve learned that WWE is 100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania. “All resources will be tapped into” is how it was explained to me. I do believe they want Reigns v Cena to headline. Not sure if they’ve decided," noted WrestleVotes.
It's already been reported that the main event could go down between John Cena and the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns over the prime title from the SmackDown brand. Another rumour is that rapper Cardi B will be used as the host of the event.
Was going to report this today even though I don't typically dabble into creative stuff, but @WrestleVotes beat me to the punch.— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 9, 2021
I can confirm, after speaking with multiple sources, Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is the targeted main event at this moment. #WWE #SummerSlam https://t.co/b13dh9MaEp
Brock Lesnar was also present in the early creative plans for SummerSlam 2021 which indicates that the eight-time main-eventer of this particular show should be back on board. That being said, the dream match for him against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is likely happening on the August 21 show.
