WWE reportedly plans two NXT TakeOver events in October

PWInsider.com reports that WWE has planned to host another Takeover event on Sunday, October 4. However, there is no confirmation on the name and location of the event as yet.

If the Takeover event is scheduled in early October, then there would be two NXT specials happening during that month. The NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" event will also go down on Sunday, October 25 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. That show was originally slated to take place in late April, but got scrapped in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As mentioned above, the NXT "Takeover: XXX" will take place during SummerSlam weekend that is on Saturday, August 22. It will be the 30th edition of the WWE Network Special from the black & yellow brand which will emanate from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The match card for the show stands as follows for now,

– Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

– NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai

– Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. 3 Superstars TBD in a Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Championship

It looks like WWE has some big plans lined up when it comes to hosting pay-per-view or NXT TakeOver events in the near future. Apparently, the plan is to increase WWE Network subscription numbers via these shows. As a result, perhaps one additional PPV would go down in the last week of August itself.

As reported earlier, Payback pay-per-view will return to WWE programme on August 30 via WWE Network. It would take place just one week after SummerSlam which takes place on August 23rd. It’s pretty strange to witness two back to back PPV events on the WWE calendar as storylines do need at least a few weeks to reach the peak and get to the culmination point.

The rumours have that All-Women Evolution pay-per-view was reportedly scheduled on Payback slot which got canceled. Due to this overloaded schedule, the Draft has also been pushed back to October where the only PPV from the main roster is going to be Hell in a Cell.