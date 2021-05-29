English
WWE reportedly rope in Cardi B as Summerslam 2021 host

By
Cardi B to host Summerslam 2021? (image courtesy Twitter)
Bengaluru, May 29: WWE fans were treated with a hype video for the 2021 edition of SummerSlam during this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. The official theme song for the summer spectacle was revealed to be Cardi B’s 'Up'. Now it seems this won’t be the only involvement that the rapper will have with WWE for the upcoming show.

WWE using 'Up' as the official SummerSlam theme song wasn’t a huge surprise as the company and Cardi B have been rumoured for a tie-up in recent times. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon even namedropped her during a recent interview while discussing celebs the company will be going after.

Just after the official theme was revealed on SmackDown, Wrestle Votes tweeted out saying that Cardi B’s involvement with SummerSlam 2021 will go deeper than just using the 'Up' singles in hype videos.

In a follow-up, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, who has broken a ton of WWE news in recent memory, posted to inform the fans that Cardi B will be the host of SummerSlam 2021.

"I can confirm that I was told cardi b is the host for SummerSlam this year."



A host of a WWE show usually comes out to address the live crowd once or twice in that particular evening. But given Cardi B’s stardom, the hope is that her involvement could be unique. It’s unlikely that Cardi B will get physical in the ring despite WWE causing her a huge payday.



WWE hasn’t announced the location of SummerSlam 2021 while they officially noted the date August 21 for the pay-per-view. The venue will be announced on NBC next Saturday, June 5 during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is said to be the front-runner to be the host.

SummerSlam tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18 while WWE has also confirmed the next 21 dates of their 25-city summer touring schedule. It appears that they have 27 dates booked in reality. The new announcement includes weekend non-televised live events billed as Supershows. Tickets for the remaining live events will go on sale Friday, June 11. The current schedule runs through Labor Day on Monday, September 6.



The full line-up for the upcoming WWE shows with live fans in attendance stands as follows:

* Friday, July 16: SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

* Sunday, July 18: Money In the Bank from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

* Monday, July 19: RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

* Friday, July 23: SmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

* Saturday, July 24: Supershow from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

* Sunday, July 25: Supershow from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

* Monday, July 26: RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

* Friday, July 30: SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

* Saturday, July 31: Supershow from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

* Sunday, August 1: Supershow from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

* Monday, August 2: RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois

* Friday, August 6: SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

* Saturday, August 7: Supershow from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

* Sunday, August 8: Supershow from the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

* Monday, August 9: RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

* Friday, August 13: SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

* Saturday, August 14: Supershow from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

* Sunday, August 15: Supershow from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South California

* Monday, August 16: RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

* Friday, August 20: SmackDown from the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

* Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam - Location TBA

* Sunday, August 22: Supershow from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

* Monday, August 23: RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California

* Friday, August 27: SmackDown from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

* Monday, August 30: RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

* Friday, September 3: SmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

* Monday, September 6: RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida
Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 11:48 [IST]
