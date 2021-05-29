WWE reportedly rope in Cardi B as Summerslam 2021 host

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, May 29: WWE fans were treated with a hype video for the 2021 edition of SummerSlam during this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. The official theme song for the summer spectacle was revealed to be Cardi B’s 'Up'. Now it seems this won’t be the only involvement that the rapper will have with WWE for the upcoming show.



WWE using 'Up' as the official SummerSlam theme song wasn’t a huge surprise as the company and Cardi B have been rumoured for a tie-up in recent times. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon even namedropped her during a recent interview while discussing celebs the company will be going after.



Just after the official theme was revealed on SmackDown, Wrestle Votes tweeted out saying that Cardi B’s involvement with SummerSlam 2021 will go deeper than just using the 'Up' singles in hype videos.



In a follow-up, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, who has broken a ton of WWE news in recent memory, posted to inform the fans that Cardi B will be the host of SummerSlam 2021.



"I can confirm that I was told cardi b is the host for SummerSlam this year."





The Biggest Event of the Summer returns Saturday, August 21!



Check out the latest info on @SummerSlam and additional summer tour dates: https://t.co/RDVF26vFY1 pic.twitter.com/To0VEWZNLa — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2021

A host of a WWE show usually comes out to address the live crowd once or twice in that particular evening. But given Cardi B’s stardom, the hope is that her involvement could be unique. It’s unlikely that Cardi B will get physical in the ring despite WWE causing her a huge payday.WWE hasn’t announced the location of SummerSlam 2021 while they officially noted the date August 21 for the pay-per-view. The venue will be announced on NBC next Saturday, June 5 during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is said to be the front-runner to be the host.SummerSlam tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18 while WWE has also confirmed the next 21 dates of their 25-city summer touring schedule. It appears that they have 27 dates booked in reality. The new announcement includes weekend non-televised live events billed as Supershows. Tickets for the remaining live events will go on sale Friday, June 11. The current schedule runs through Labor Day on Monday, September 6.SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, TexasMoney In the Bank from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TexasRAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TexasSmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OhioSupershow from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaSupershow from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KentuckyRAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MissouriSmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MinnesotaSupershow from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WisconsinSupershow from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MichiganRAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IllinoisSmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FloridaSupershow from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, FloridaSupershow from the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FloridaRAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, FloridaSmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OklahomaSupershow from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North CarolinaSupershow from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South CaliforniaRAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TexasSmackDown from the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, ArizonaSummerSlam - Location TBASupershow from the Ball Arena in Denver, ColoradoRAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CaliforniaSmackDown from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, ArkansasRAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OklahomaSmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FloridaRAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida