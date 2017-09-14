WWE return to India with two events later this year

Bengaluru, September 14: WWE fans in India are in for excitement as the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world is expected to return to the subcontinent by the end of this year.

Ever since the company made Jinder Mahal, the WWE Champion, there was a certain expectation from the fans that a show should be hosted in near future.

Previously, it was supposed that September will be the month for the tour so that Jinder can perform here as the WWE Champion. But, the original schedule has been postponed and there's quite an uncertainty over his arrival to India.

As per the updates from WWE's event listing, two shows will take place back to back in India on December 7th (Friday) and December 8th (Saturday) that will be hosted by the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Since it is a Raw branded show, we can expect regular names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and more to feature on the show. Chances of John Cena's presence is still not confirmed considering that he does not perform full time anymore.

It is to be noted that the reigning WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal might miss the show as well. Both the shows will be exclusive to the Raw brand and the modern day Maharaja belongs to the Smackdown brand.

So, unless a cross brand appearance is scheduled, there is some chance that we could see him and The Singh Brothers in India.

Apart from our native land, WWE will also host a show at the United Arab Emirates prior to touring India. On December 6th, another show will be hosted at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium. This will help to promote the brand in the Asian region.

The last time, WWE hosted an event in India was in January 2016, after a 14 year long gap. Now that Vince McMahon, The Chairman is determined to promote the brand in our country, the company is coming back within just two years time.

Hopefully, this time, too, WWE will be able to host two successful shows giving the fans full 'paisa-vasool' entertainment.