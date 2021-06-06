WWE reveal Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as venue for SummerSlam 2021

SummerSlam is also going to be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity following the coronvirus enforced restrictions at Allegiant Stadium with tickets on sale Friday, June 18.

After WrestleMania 37, the first pay-per-view with fans in attendance will be Money in the Bank in July, but SummerSlam will be an even bigger show at a bigger venue.

WWE also added that fans interested in an exclusive SummerSlam presale opportunity can register at www.summerslam.com/presale.

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, who also happens to be a Las Vegas native, was thrilled to host a big event after coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas. We expect to deliver a great night of sports entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses," said Khan.

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a state-of-the-art global events destination and home to NFL side Las Vegas Raiders.

And the Raiders president Marc Badain was also excited to host the biggest event of the summer alongside the wrestling promotion at their home venue.

"The Raiders are thrilled to join WWE in hosting SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in August," said Badain.

"WWE is a leader in global entertainment, and to host one of its signature events in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is a perfect fit. The Raiders look forward to SummerSlam and a full schedule of events and entertainment to come at Allegiant Stadium."

"We couldn't be more excited to host SummerSlam for the very first time and welcome WWE, its Superstars and the WWE Universe to Las Vegas this August," said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

"Live entertainment and sporting events are returning to the destination in a big way, and SummerSlam is the perfect addition to the Las Vegas summer calendar."

SummerSlam will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Cardi B will host WWE SummerSlam 2021 and the Grammy winner's song will also be used as the official theme song for the event. WWE has already used rapper Bad Bunny in wrestling capacity at WrestleMania and bringing in Cardi B will be a major coup for the company.

Also as per reports from reliable Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is working on potentially making Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena the main event of SummerSlam. With Cena out of the wrestling scene for a while now, it will be interesting to see how the company pull this off.