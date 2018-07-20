WWE reveals first set of names for Mae Young Classic II tournament

This is why the fans love the concept of the tournament and so do the critics as high-class athletes are involved on the show, where 32 women perform in a televised edition with an international flavor to it.

Recently, WWE announced a list of names to be part of the Mae Young Classic II. Kaitlyn was the first participant declared by the company. She will be perhaps the biggest name on the show considering her experience from the main roster scene in the WWE.

WWE fans should be familiar with this particular face who has already been a Divas Champion. Who can forget the personal feud between Kaitlyn and AJ Lee that boosted the lackluster Divas Division? Well, the Georgia native is getting another chance to prove her wrestling skills after she came out of the retirement, earlier this year.

The second big name in the competition is Rhea Ripley. Whoever followed the first edition of the Mae Young Classic should be familiar with this 5 feet 7 lady, who is a powerhouse that made a huge impact in her previous outing. Plus, WWE later signed her for an NXT stint which is currently in progress.

Her inclusion in this women's tournament can benefit the company a lot. Australian media is covering their native lander's participation in this WWE Network exclusive for a second straight year. With a year experience from the developmental territory of the WWE, she is considered to be one of the favorites this time around.

WWE has already added hype to the inclusion of Rhea Ripley for the tournament by comparing her with Nikki Bella and their football background. They are likely to give this woman a push considering the upcoming MCG show in Australia in October. This could automatically give them some mainstream attention.

The other announced names for Mae Young Classic II are fresh recruits. Eight of those names have been revealed at this time, they are Io Shirai, Jinny, Kacy Catanzaro, Deonna Purrazzo, Tegan Nox, Jessica Elaban, Reina González and Nicole Mathews. They will join the show in August at the Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.