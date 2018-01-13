WWE reveals full bracket for the Mixed Match Challenge contest

Bengaluru, Jan 13: The excitement is on about the first-ever Mixed Match Challenge contest that will begin from January 16th onwards. Quite interestingly, WWE has been able to grab the attention of the fans by promoting this event on the social media and not on their TV programming. As reported earlier, the contest would take place entirely on Facebook.

The full lineup of teams was declared by the official website, earlier. In combined six teams were declared from both Raw and Smackdown Live. So, there will be 12 teams competing in the tournament that will span around upcoming 12 weeks starting from mid-January. The entire schedule was provided as a follow-up on WWE.com.

The start time is from 10 PM on Facebook Watch on this upcoming Tuesday Night just after Smackdown Live goes off the air. According to the revealed bracket, the teams from WWE Raw will go up against teams from WWE Smackdown. The winners from the first round will enter the second round of the knock-out format.

Which team do you think can go all the way to win the first ever #WWEMMC? pic.twitter.com/l4pXnGHszu — WWE (@WWEIndia) January 12, 2018

Check out the provided updates from WWE website,

“All six first-round matches will feature a Raw team taking on a SmackDown LIVE team. On the Jan. 16 premiere, Finn Bálor & Sasha Banks will go head-to-head against Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya.

In the ensuing weeks, the remaining first-round matches will be carried out as follows:

Week 2: The Miz and Asuka vs. Big E and Carmella

Week 3: Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch

Week 4: Goldust and Alicia Fox vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Week 5: Elias and Bayley vs. Rusev and Lana

Week 6: Apollo Crews and Nia Jax vs. Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair”

Wondering what the bracket will look like for the @WWE Mixed Match Challenge? Look no further, because @catherinekelley is breaking down all the action RIGHT HERE! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/UF2keXj4nE — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2018

There’s an interesting option for the fans, too at a later part of the tournament. There will be an option called “second chance fan vote” which will help to let one popular pair to come back to the show even after elimination. This would be much more similar to the wildcard entry format where the WWE Universe gets to decide the name of an eliminated combo.

We have to wait until Tuesday Night to see how the opening night of the Mixed Match tournament gets conducted. The pairs involving in the series have been quite an interesting one hinting entertaining matches. This might allow WWE to retain the format in their programming even in the future.