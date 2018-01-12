WWE reveals full list of participants for Mixed Match Challenge

Bengaluru, Jan 12: As reported earlier, WWE will be hosting the path-breaking Mixed Match Challenge contest starting from January 16th onwards.

This is for the first-time ever a wrestling show will be aired exclusively on the social media that is on Facebook Watch. Both Raw and Smackdown general managers started to announce the teams from their respective brands.

Kurt Angle announced the first two teams from his side, Alexa Bliss-Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks-Finn Balor whereas Daniel Bryan introduced to Charlotte Flair-Bobby Roode and a real-life couple of Rusev and Lana. Over the course, four more pairs of teams were announced to complete the list from both the brands.

From the flagship show, Goldust and Alicia Fox were paired up. The Bizarre One was looking for a partner for a long time which was addressed by the GM by handing him a partner that is equally weird like him. The Miz returned on WWE Raw, this week to learn about his teammate which turned out to be none other than Asuka, the undefeated one.

Nia Jax was upset after not getting a partner for her once Enzo Amore was sidelined from Mixed Match Challenge. Apollo Crews was named as his replacement in the series making another interesting pair. Lastly, WWE allowed the fans to vote for the final couple. Samoa Joe was voted to be Bayley’s partner by them. But, due to injury, Joe is incompetent and hence Elias was named as her new partner forming a team featuring babyface-heel combo.

Over on Smackdown, Jimmy Uso and Naomi were partnered due to their real-life relationship whereas Natalya was chosen to team up with Shinsuke Nakamura by the general manager. Upon her return, Becky Lynch received her partner, a heel Sami Zayn making another interesting pair.

Lastly, the three members of The New Day were chosen for a poll in order to determine Carmella’s partner. Big E was chosen to fill up the card. Check out the full list of the Mixed Match Challenge participants:



RAW

• Bayley & Elias

• Alicia Fox & Goldust

• Asuka & The Miz

• Nia Jax & Apollo Crews

• Sasha Banks & Finn Balor

• RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman

SmackDown

• Carmella & Big E

• Becky Lynch & Sami Zayn

• Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura

• Naomi & Jimmy Uso

• Lana & Rusev

• SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode