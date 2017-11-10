WWE: Revised full match card of WWE Live in India

Bengaluru, Nov 10: We are less than one month away from the WWE Live in India. The company is coming back to the subcontinent after last year with the Raw roster. The superstars from the flagship show will be seen performing and entertaining the Indian crowd.

There will be two Raw exclusive house shows on December 8th and 9th with two Smackdown superstars added to the card. The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi will be the host to the much-anticipated events.

WWE has officially announced the match card of the event for the two nights which reflected big time changes in the match card. Samoa Joe's inclusion to the event is the main reason for a couple of matches to get altered.

Roman Reigns was previously scheduled to compete against Braun Strowman. But, now the Samoan Submission machine has replaced Strowman on the card.

On the other hand, the monster among men will get a match against the big red machine, Kane. The Devil's favourite demon will be back to perform in India indicating that he will stick with the WWE until December.

Check out the revised schedule of WWE Live in India, here:



Day 1 (December 8th, 2017)

3 on 4 Handicap Match: Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil & Goldust Vs Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel

Jason Jordan vs Elias

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore (c) Vs Kalisto

RAW Women's Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) Vs Sasha Banks

Finn Balor Vs Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

Kane Vs Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns Vs Samoa Joe

Jinder Mahal (c) (w/The Singh Brothers) Vs Kevin Owens

Day 2 (December 9th, 2017)

Apollo Crews & Titus O'Neil Vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Mixed Tag Team Match: Kalisto & Sasha Banks Vs Enzo Amore & Alexa Bliss

Goldust Vs Elias

Jason Jordan Vs Bray Wyatt

Finn Balor Vs Curtis Axel (with Bo Dallas)

Braun Strowman Vs Samoa Joe

Jinder Mahal (c) (w/The Singh Brothers) vs. Kevin Owens

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) Vs Kane, Cesaro, and Sheamus

The main event retained the lineup between Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens. He is still being advertised as the champion which means there is a chance that he will get back his title or else it is going to be a non-title affair between the two Smackdown superstars.