WWE: Roman Reigns out of TLC PPV, Kurt Angle to replace him

Bengaluru, October 21: The much-anticipated Shield reunion match at TLC has taken a backseat. We will not be seeing the Hound of Justice back in action as a trio as Roman Reigns is out of the equation. Due to illness, he is incapable of competing inside the ring this Sunday (October 22) which is why a big change has been made to the main event of PPV.

As a replacement for the Big Dog, Kurt Angle will be appearing for the match. Perhaps the greatest in-ring athlete of all time will be competing in a match inside the squared circle for the first time in 11 years.

The fans were quite unhappy with the main event match at TLC getting affected with Reigns’ illness. However, this change to the match card is certainly going to be a treat for them. First time since coming back to the company, after a decade, the former world champion will give company to two-third members of The Shield.

“Due to medical issues impacting two WWE Superstars scheduled to appear at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, streaming live on WWE Network this Sunday, the special event will now feature Kurt Angle competing in a WWE ring for the first time in more than 11 years, as he replaces Roman Reigns.”

For those who are really concerned about the status of The Big Dog, it is assured that he is not injured. It is viral meningitis or sort of mumps that affected his health, as per reports from wrestlingINC.com. He should recover with a few day’s rest as he is already preparing for his comeback.

But, before that, we will be getting to see the WWE Hall of Famer and a former Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle returning to action which is a dream scenario for the WWE fans. Hopefully, he can defy the odds stacked against him at the TLC main event. Here are further updates given on WWE.com.

“A WWE Hall of Famer and the current General Manager of Raw, Angle will join forces with Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to battle the daunting combination of Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and The Big Red Machine Kane in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs 5-on-3 Handicap Match.”