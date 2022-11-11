WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Early favorites revealed for Women’s Rumble match

The previous WWE schedule had WWE Day 1 listed for Saturday, January 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia but that's been canceled. Following Survivor Series on Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, the next stop for the company now will be Royal Rumble.

As always, there will be two headliner Rumble matches, one from the Men's and one from the Women's division to select WrestleMania headliners. As reported earlier, injured Cody Rhodes still remains the favorite to win the Men's Rumble.

The popular fan theory is that the second-generation WWE Superstar will make a grand surprise return during the 2023 Royal Rumble match itself, be the last man standing in the ring to book himself in a match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In addition, Xero News has reported that Becky Lynch is one of the two favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. Upon winning that match, she will be heading to Friday Night Smackdown to challenge for the Smackdown Women's Title held by Ronda Rousey.

There is no confirmed update on whether the top WWE Superstar who is also on a hiatus will make her TV return at the Rumble match itself. But WWE is finally expected to pull the plug on her due one-on-one matchup against Rousey at WrestleMania 39.

The other favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match is Charlotte Flair who's also on hiatus. In her case, Flair will stay on Raw and choose Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship in a mega match at WrestleMania 39.

Previously, Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. She also won that match to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion.

As for the other favorite Becky Lynch, she won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match to find herself in the challenger's spot for the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships, respectively held by Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Winner Takes All Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35.

The 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event takes place at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Six years ago, WWE ran the same PLE from this venue where Randy Orton won the Men's Rumble match to become one of the main-eventers of WrestleMania 33.