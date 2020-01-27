WWE Royal Rumble results and highlights: January 26, 2020

Two separate traditional 30-superstar over the top battle royal matches happened on the show to crown the main-eventers for the biggest event of the year.

Also, several title and non-title matches alongside multiple returns delivered a packed show featuring the top superstars of the WWE from yesteryear as well as many current gen stars.

Check out the results of Royal Rumble:

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

The kick-off show match witnessed an early beatdown from Sheamus after which Shorty G tried to counter with DDT and German Suplexes. But he was fed with a sudden Brogue Kick from Sheamus to digest the pinfall loss.

United States Title Match - Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (c)

Andrade controlled this kick-off show match with the Three Amigos followed by pendant knees into the corner. Carrillo came back hitting a Superkick and planting Andrade with a Hurricurana off the top rope. The champion quickly rolled Carrillo up to escape with the win.

Falls Count Anywhere Match - Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Corbin had the upper-hand in the Royal Rumble opener as he delivered two Chokeslams through announce tables. Reigns came back dropping Corbin with a Samoan Drop through another commentary table after which Ziggler and Roode tried to interfere. The Usos made the save after which Reigns sent Corbin to a porta potty to a huge pop in the dugout area. He recovered from some chair shots to counter with a Superman Punch followed by a Spear to secure the win.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Surprise appearances of this match featured the likes of Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, the returning Naomi, Zelina Vega, Kelly Kelly, and Santino Marella as his "sister" Santina Marella. WWE NXT Superstars in the match were Bianca Belair, Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, Toni Storm, Xia Li, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Shayna Baszler.

After the initial domination of Bianca Belair, the final four standing in the ring were Charlotte, Natalya, Beth, and Shayna. Nattie was eliminated by own bestie Beth who in turn was dumped by Shayna. Charlotte was the last woman standing by eliminating Shayna to win the 2020 Women's, Royal Rumble.

The entrants and the eliminations for the matchup are given below,

1. Alexa Bliss, eliminated by Bianca Belair

2. Bianca Belair, eliminated by Charlotte Flair

3. Molly Holly, eliminated by Bianca Belair

4. Nikki Cross, eliminated by Bianca Belair

5. Lana, eliminated by Liv Morgan

6. Mercedes Martinez, eliminated by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

7. Liv Morgan, eliminated by Lana

8. Mandy Rose, eliminated by Bianca Belair

9. Candice LeRae, eliminated by Bianca Belair

10. Sonya Deville, eliminated by Bianca Belair

11. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane, eliminated by Alexa Bliss

12. Mia Yim, eliminated by Alexa Bliss

13. Dana Brooke, eliminated by Bianca Belair

14. Tamina Snuka, eliminated by Bianca Belair

15. Dakota Kai, eliminated by Chelsea Green

16. Chelsea Green, eliminated by Alexa Bliss

17. Charlotte Flair

18. Naomi, eliminated by Shayna Baszler

19. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

20. Toni Storm, eliminated by Shayna Baszler

21. Kelly Kelly, eliminated by Charlotte Flair

22. Sarah Logan, eliminated by Charlotte Flair

23. Natalya, eliminated by Beth Phoenix

24. Xia Li, eliminated by Shayna Baszler

25. Zelina Vega, eliminated by Shayna Baszler

26. Shotzi Blackheart, eliminated by Shayna Baszler

27. Carmella, eliminated by Shayna Baszler

28. Tegan Nox, eliminated by Shayna Baszler

29. Santina Marella, eliminated by himself

30. Shayna Baszler, eliminated by Charlotte Flair

Winner - Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Title Match - Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

Bayley dominated this match for the most part with mean antics. She exposed the turnbuckle and planted Evans' face to it. A top rope elbow followed after which Bayley beat Evans down in front of her family. Evans countered with a Neckbreaker followed by a Standing Moonsault. She went to repeat the move but Bayley put her knees up. The champion rolled her up to pick up the win.

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title - Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

The Fiend easily controlled the match with a huge Powerbomb followed by some shots with the leather strap. Bryan countered by planting Fiend with a DDT on the announce table. He delivered a Yes Lock and his pendant Running Knee but The Fiend was right back on his feet. The Mandible Claw followed with a Chokeslam through which Fiend earned the win and thereby retained his title.

RAW Women's Title Match - Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Becky came up with some offensive moves and a missile drop-kick to gain momentums. Asuka countered with a Shining Wizard and applied the Asuka Lock. Becky got out of it to digest a German Suplex. Asuka went to throw green mist but Becky ducked with a big kick. The Man then locked in the Dis-Arm-Her submission move forcing Asuka to tap out of it and retain her belt.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar was in a ruckus mode throughout the initial part of the match eliminating 13 superstars until Drew McIntyre threw him out. WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned in a huge pop and get rolling through spears. He, Randy Orton, McIntyre, and Roman Reigns, were the final four. Orton was eliminated by Edge whereas Reigns sent the Rated R Superstar off the top rope. McIntyre hit Reigns with a Claymore Kick and topple him over the top rope to win the Royal Rumble.

Check out the full list of participants of the match and their eliminators.

1. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, eliminated by Drew McIntyre

2. Elias, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

3. Erick Rowan, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

4. Robert Roode, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

5. John Morrison, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

6. Kofi Kingston, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

7. Rey Mysterio, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

8. Big E, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

9. Cesaro, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

10. Shelton Benjamin, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

11. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

12. MVP, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

13. WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

14. Braun Strowman, eliminated by Brock Lesnar

15. Ricochet, eliminated by Drew McIntyre

16. Drew McIntyre

17. The Miz, eliminated by Drew McIntyre

18. AJ Styles, eliminated by Edge

19. Dolph Ziggler, eliminated by Roman Reigns

20. Karl Anderson, eliminated by Edge and Randy Orton

21. Edge, eliminated by Roman Reigns

22. King Corbin, eliminated by Drew McIntyre

23. Matt Riddle, eliminated by King Corbin

24. Luke Gallows, eliminated by Edge and Randy Orton

25. Randy Orton, eliminated by Edge

26. Roman Reigns, eliminated by Drew McIntyre

27. Kevin Owens, eliminated by Seth Rollins

28. Aleister Black, eliminated by Seth Rollins

29. Samoa Joe, eliminated by Seth Rollins

30. Seth Rollins, eliminated by Drew McIntyre

Winner - Drew McIntyre