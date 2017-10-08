Rumour: Outcome of Jinder Mahal Vs Nakamura match

Bengaluru, October 8: In case you didn’t know, Jinder Mahal is the 50th athlete to win the WWE Championship in the history of the company.

As expected, WWE creative team reserved a strong title run for the champion after he pulled off a shocker on May 21st where he pinned the 13-time world champion Randy Orton via clean pinfall.

Post that he defended the title against The Viper again in the hellacious Punjabi Prison match but came out successfully defending the title. After that, at the Summerslam PPV, he was able to defeat the King of Strong Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura with another clean pinfall win.

His next championship defense will happen tonight at the Hell in a Cell PPV against Nakamura. This is going to be a title rematch from the biggest event of the summer. Till now, the rumour mill suggested that the chances are less for Jinder to retain his title in the upcoming PPV.

The reason was that the Modern-Day Maharaja might be dealing with a minor injury and was forced to work with it in the recent past as he is the current holder of the title. Once he drops it, he might be able to get a light schedule.

However, the reports of Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests the total opposite. The veteran journalist indicated that the WWE officials are still pretty happy with the Indian native’s title run and have no intentions to put an end to it, at the earliest.

So, he will be walk out of the Hell in a Cell PPV with the championship hanging around his shoulder. This will ensure that he walks into India as the reigning champion during the live event in December.

The source also hinted that a big twist might be in store if Vince McMahon decides to take the title away from Jinder Mahal at Hell in a Cell. This will set up a return matchup against Shinsuke Nakamura in India. In that case, Jinder will regain the prime championship in December during the show.