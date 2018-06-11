WWE Rumour: Brock Lesnar not defending Universal title until Summerslam

There's a huge fan backlash among the fans regarding this. They can't accept the fact that the prime champion from WWE Raw will stay away from the show for such a long time. Also, Brock Lesnar took her status to such a level where he is always the favourite win before entering a match.

This factor makes things stale certainly. But the champion looks the least bothered about the fans' concern. He is absent from the scene since last April. Roman Reigns was his last opponent for the title. These two locked horns on two occasions, Wrestlemania and Greatest Royal Rumble.

The last match ended in utter controversy between them. Roman Reigns hit his foot on the floor in the steel cage match. Despite this the referee declared Brock Lesnar to be the winner. Another rematch was what the fans anticipated but that did not happen. Previous reports suggested that Lesnar might show up at Extreme Rules.

This is the schedule PPV event in the month of July. But the recent reports wiped out the chances of the same. Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that he is not coming back for title defense until Summerslam arrives. It will be on August 19th when we will see another Universal title match.

The source also stated that he is set to be the main event attraction at Summerslam. This will happen for the fifth time in a row unless the planning changes in between. There are chances of seeing him at UFC promotion, as well. But that depends as per a report from stillrealtous.com.

"If Brock doesn’t apply to enter the testing pool by that date, then he’s likely staying with WWE, but if he does apply then that could be an indication that he’s leaving to be a part of UFC’s New Year’s weekend show."

Brock Lesnar failed in the regular sample test in 2016. This is why USADA suspended him from competing at the Octagon. In case he is willing to perform, here again, he needs to be cleared by them. Only then his UFC return will be confirmed.