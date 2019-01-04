WWE Rumour: Brock Lesnar to miss Wrestlemania 35?

This has been the norm ever since 2012 where Brock Lesnar is used only in some special capacities, throughout the year. He is next booked in his first title defence at Royal Rumble against Braun Strowman. Current advertisements suggest that he will resurface on Monday Night Raw for a couple of times to promote this match.

This will happen on January 7th at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Speculations suggest that the beast incarnate will hunt down the monster among men for a third time in a row to cement his main event spot at Wrestlemania 35. He has reportedly signed a contract with the WWE that should remain intact until the 'show of shows'.





But a contrary report surfaced through Mike Johnson in PWInsider Elite Audio. The veteran wrestling journalist claimed that Brock Lesnar has most of the chances to miss Wrestlemania 35. His contract extension with the WWE following Roman Reigns' Leukemia situation was said to be done only for two matches.

One of them has already been over at Survivor Series. The other one will take place at Royal Rumble that could be his very last appearance in the WWE, for now. The wrestling journalist also mentioned that WWE is not using Brock Lesnar in the posters of Wrestlemania 35. This could be an indication that the marquee attraction will not be available on the biggest stage for the first time in six years.

Here's what the source offered (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“I wonder if Brock’s gonna be with them past the Rumble because you know everyone figured Brock was out the door. Is he even factored into their WrestleMania plans? We haven’t seen him advertised or even footage of him being used to promoting WrestleMania 35. So I wonder if he’s out the door at the Rumble, but I guess that’s the allure of Brock is that 'Is this the end of Brock’s run?’ and it turns out not to be.”



In case Brock Lesnar leaves WWE in January then a title alteration seems inevitable. Braun Strowman will finally win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career. A big heel like Drew McIntyre should be his opponent at Wrestlemania 35. No matter who WWE chooses to be the new challenger for the title, this would make some big changes to the current championship picture.

image caption: Brock Lesnar (image courtesy WWE.com)