Rumour: Brock Lesnar to retain Universal Championship at No Mercy

Bengaluru, September 23: Braun Strowman has been the hottest property of the sports entertainment for quite a long time now. WWE wanted to make him an over-the-top persona ever since he made his debut. This led to a bigger push for him from this year's beginning when he got into a feud against Roman Reigns.

After coming out as victorious, he got his first chance to the Universal Championship at the Summerslam PPV. A fatal-4-way contest was held that also featured Reigns, Samoa Joe and the champion, Brock Lesnar.

Despite the who's who involved in the match, the show was stolen by the monster among men who went berserk on that night. He put the beast incarnate through an announce table and toppled another one on him. This was the reason that Lesnar was stretchered out of the arena for the first time.

Although that was enough to put Lesnar down, Strowman man-handled him for a second time on the very next episode of Monday Night Raw. This earned him the singles opportunity for the Universal Championship. He will get to face Brock Lesnar for the title at the No Mercy PPV.

Now, it's a fact that nobody deserves the championship shot more than Strowman, at this point. Even the champion and his advocate, Paul Heyman also admitted it. So, the giant was clearly the favorite heading into the match. At this point in time, he can't afford to lose that would harm his character.

However, a report from cagesideseats.com stated that the champion will retain the Universal title at the No Mercy PPV. This might be due to WWE Creative remaining unmoved from their decision of the Wrestlemania 34 main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The source also revealed that although Strowman is going to lose the match, he will be portrayed as a strong one following the match. This would remain his status as an unstoppable one by some actions following the match. The officials would try to protect his character, no matter what.

At this point, Strowman just can't afford to digest a loss. This would harm his reckless persona. So, even if he gets pinned by the champion, the officials would arrange something so that he remains on the top of the food chain, going forward.