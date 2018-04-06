WWE Rumour: Carmella to cash-in Money in the Bank at Wrestlemania

Back in June 2017, the moon-walking, trash-talking lady created history. It was the first-ever women's Money in the Bank match in the history of the company. By virtue of the help from James Ellsworth, she was able to win the contest. But, it did end in a controversial manner which is why a second match was hosted on Smackdown Live, two weeks later.

Eventually, Carmella went on to win the second bout, too becoming the winner for two consecutive times. This was supposed to be her elevation on the roster, going forward. But, the reality turned out to be worse for her as she literally lost from the storyline perspective after Ellsworth got fired. So, the speculation continues what the future of women's Money in the Bank briefcase will be.

In recent times, we have received some updates on when the Princess of Staten Island might decide to cash it in and according to Brad Sheperd, it will happen at Wrestlemania 34. The women's evolution will continue its dominanace on the grandest stage of them all where a woman could cash-in her Money in the Bank contract.

Check out the quotes from the source, (courtesy BodySlam.net)

“Carmella, I’m told could very well cash in her Money in the Bank at WrestleMania and lose.

This might be the reason the heel woman picked up a pinfall win over Becky Lynch at the bygone Fastlane PPV. This would give her the needed momuntum to use the briefcase. However, it is not likely to do her any favor at Wrestlemania. As per the source, Carmella will not be successful in her cash in. She will end up losing the championship match,

“Well apparently from what I’ve heard she’s okay with it. She’s down to do it. She basically knows Asuka is going to be champ and she doesn’t have a chance of winning the championship from her so it’s kinda like, “You might as well make the most of losing. Why not WrestleMania?”

Apparently, Carmella is quite okay with the decision taken by the creative team. She is ready to digest the loss as she might know well that there's a lot to improve before she wins the title. Also, this will be the first time that both the Money in the Bank briefcase contracts would be wasted. Before this, the other winner from the men's division, Baron Corbin also cashed his contract in, unsuccessfully.