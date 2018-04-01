WWE Rumour: Charlotte, Asuka and Ronda Rousey to main-event Wrestlemania 35

In general, this place has been reserved for the male superstars only. They get to closure match of the biggest event of the year, each time which the women superstars are trying to snatch, lately.

The addition of Ronda Rousey in the women’s roster boosted their confidence, as well. Being a mainstream superstar, there’s no better name to feature in the main event scene at Wrestlemania.

This woman has been a former Olympian and an undefeated streak-holder in UFC which makes her the biggest name in the female division, for sure. To match up to her level, WWE has also established names like Charlotte Flair and Asuka to the most dominant way possible. So, these three are gunning for the spotlight and will get it sooner, according to the recent reports.

The Twitter user Ticket Drew keeps insider scoops about the future planning of the WWE officials. So, they gave updates stating that the much-anticipated main event featuring female superstars will happen at Wrestlemania 35. The location of the show was decided at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, New York. The officials are not in a hurry while building up this match.

Another source, Twitter Page Slice Wrestling confirmed that Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka will be the three names to be featured in the spot. It might turn out to be a triple-threat match at the biggest event of the year which will break all the barriers present between male and female division, forever.

MAJOR Ronda Rousey Main Eventing WrestleMania 35 REPORT: Read Below pic.twitter.com/VY9KeUkJnv — SW (@SliceWrestling) March 1, 2018

This is going to be a lengthy process for the women’s division, for sure. But, they are likely to over-deliver when the moment actually happens. Even on this year’s Wrestlemania match card, we will witness four separate matches comprising the female superstar which is first-time ever.

WWE Raw and Smackdown women’s championships will be on the line, as usual. Plus, Sasha Banks and Bayley will feature in a non-title match which is a rare thing at Wrestlemania. Also, Ronda Rousey will team up with Kurt Angle to take on against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.