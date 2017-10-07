WWE Rumour: Clash of Champions to be the only PPV in December

New Delhi, Oct 7: It looks like WWE is gradually intending to host less number of PPVs in a single year. The schedule of post-Summerslam PPVs was certainly indicating the same. As per the earlier schedule, we were supposed to get 19 PPV events in one year including four dual brand events.

But, apparently, the numbers are expected to get decreased, going forward. According to the recent reports of cagesideseats.com, there will be only one PPV in the month of December to close the schedule of this year. It will mark the Clash of Champions PPV which will be hosted by the Smackdown brand.

The rest of the schedule for the year 2017 is still to be confirmed by the company. But, the event listing suggests that there will not be any more inclusion of PPV event to the calendar. This might confirm the fact that the company is willing to host only one PPV per month.

December 17th will witness the return of Clash of Champions. Considering the Holiday season will arrive just seven days after that, there’s the last chance to get one more PPV event in 2017. Till date, these are the remaining PPVs of the year,

Hell in a Cell-October 8th, Detroit, Michigan (WWE Smackdown)

TLC-October 22nd, Minneapolis, Minnesota (WWE Raw)

Survivor Series-November 19th, Houston, Texas (Dual Brand)

Clash of Champions-December 17th, Boston, Massachusetts (WWE Smackdown)

The notable thing here is that the Roadblock PPV was withdrawn from the schedule which was the last one in 2016. It was an expected step since the event was not much successful, last year and turned out to be a filler one. Also, the TLC PPV was shifted from his original schedule of December to adjust the event listing.

WWE Raw will have to spend almost three months without a major PPV if this even schedule is retained.

As you can see, after the TLC PPV, there’s no Raw-exclusive event in 2017. After Survivor Series, there will be the Royal Rumble event in 2017 as another dual brand event that will occur in January 2018. We have to wait for more updates regarding this matter.