WWE Rumour: Daniel Bryan and Hulk Hogan signed new contracts

Another such name is Daniel Bryan who might end up having his last match at Summerslam, as well. His contract is coming to an end on September 1st which is still to be renewed, as per the speculations. So WWE Universe is much concerned with the future of their favourite star from Smackdown Live.

Reliable source TicketDraw gave a positive update on it. They assured the fans on Twitter that Daniel Bryan is a 'done deal' for the company. This was further confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com who stated that the former Smackdown GM has already agreed to a new deal offered by the company.

It's a two-year contract extension for Daniel Bryan to stay under the banner of the WWE. So it will be intact until September 2020. This can be his insurance policy to finally go into the WWE Championship picture after a long time.

The source, however, did not disclose any update on the details of the deal. The main conflict between Bryan and the officials stood over the schedule. He wanted a lighter schedule to spend more times at home with his wife and baby Birdie. It is likely that the new contract will allow him to do so.

There are many backstage conflicts going on about Hulk Hogan's future in the WWE, too. He is back with the company since after they returned him the Hall of Fame position. PWInsider.com reported that this does not mean that WWE has signed him in the new deal.

WWE sent him back to his home in Florida from Pittsburgh after the Extreme Rules PPV. It was the same day of his comeback to the company. They did not call him for any further utilization, thereafter.

This wiped out the rumors of seeing him on Raw or Smackdown Live TV tapings. But Sean Ross stated the complete opposite on this situation,

"The same source that sent me the Brock Lesnar news last week says that both Hogan and Daniel Bryan have reached new WWE deals."

It's yet to be verified whether Hulk Hogan signed a new contract or not. Summerslam is approaching and there have been talks of using him in certain capacity which will prove the truthness of the above report.