WWE Rumour: Dean Ambrose to miss Wrestlemania 34 due to surgery

Bengaluru, Dec 25: As reported earlier, Dean Ambrose was supposedly injured in this past edition of WWE Raw. Accidentally, his own partner, Seth Rollins delivered a suicidal dive on him causing a fracture on his arm. However, it was reported by PWInsider.com that Ambrose was dealing with a concussion, prior to that.

So, a potential time-off was needed to get rid of it. However, there were some doubts whether the injury was kayfabe or not. WWE wanted to portray it as a 'work' with a backstage assault delivered to the Lunatic Fringe of the WWE by the trio, Sheamus, Cesaro and Samoa Joe.

Later, it was confirmed on WWE.com that a surgery was performed on the right elbow of the former WWE Champion. One of the heads of the medical team, Dr. Jeffery Duggas was the one to behind this operation in Birmingham, Alabama and gave details on the issues faced by Ambrose.

“He basically tore about 50 percent of the triceps tendon away from the bone. So yesterday we repaired that back down to the bone where it tore off of. The surgery was very straightforward; we removed all of the extra bursal tissue — all of that extra swollen stuff around his elbow.”

As seen above, the torn occurred in the distal triceps tendons where it connects to his forearm bone as a result of which Dean Ambrose was seen clutching his hand on WWE Raw. The right elbow was protected by the guards for a few weeks now but it failed to avoid the surgery.

Also, this type of 'high-grade triceps tendon injury' takes almost six months to get healed, fully which hints that the workhorse of the WWE will be missing Wrestlemania 34. It is not likely that his hand will be 100 percent by the month of April unless something miraculous happens. So, it is evident that he will have to sit this edition of Mania out.

WWE has already withdrawn his names from the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw and the house shows hosted by the brand. Jason Jordan was named as the replacement of the Shield-member. The advertisements are showing that he will team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Bar in multiple shows in the future.