Rumour: Former Divas Champion Kaitlyn to return

Bengaluru, September 29: Kaitlyn was one of the most popular names back in the Divas Era in the WWE. She had a short stint here in the WWE which was quite an impactful one that included one strong championship run. She was basically an indie scene performer who received the chance to perform at the NXT scene.

She was a participant of the season 3 of NXT in 2012. Defeating AJ Lee, the Texas-native won the season and got a ticket to the main roster the very same year. The rivalry of Kaitlyn and AJ Lee moved on to the main roster as well, where we witnessed the two going at each other for the title.

In her hometown of Houston, Texas, Kaitlyn won the title in a match against Eve Torres, only to lose it to AJ at the Payback PPV in 2013 which marked the end of her WWE stint. Despite being one of the most powerful performers present in the women’s roster, she chose not to renew her contract with the WWE.

Now its been four years since that happened and Kaitlyn has finally returned to have some in-ring sessions with her buddies. There is a picture of the same posted on her Instagram account. It was after a long time that she underwent rigorous session and she was quite exhausted by this.

Check out her quotes after the training at Ft. Lauderdale, Florida:

“Holy ****. I haven't sweat this much in a long time. I spent the morning training at #maineventtrainingcenter with @pablomarquez94 and his crew. Huge thanks to everyone for putting up with my rusty ***. I haven't wrestled in 4 years. I forgot how fun/exhausting it is.”

This post followed by another one on her Twitter handle with an indication of something to come in the near future. The rumour mill says that it is nothing but a tease that the former champion will soon return to the WWE to have one more stint.

Curently, the superstar with the real name Celeste Bonin is busy with her clothing venture. But, considering that she was quite an incredible performer and never got the chance to showcase her talent, WWE might intend to bring her back. We will have to wait for further updates on this matter.