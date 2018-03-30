WWE Rumour: Heel-turn planned for top Raw superstar upon comeback

As a result of it, one of the most popular superstars of the current WWE roster had to undergo a surgery. It’s no doubt that his presence will be felt by not only the fans but also the officials.

Ambrose was known as the workhorse of the WWE who used to work on a regular basis, each week without any 'no-showing'. Being the most trusted shoulder, the schedule of the upcoming shows of WWE was changed to a big extent in his absence. If the words of WWE doctors to be believed then the torn triceps will cause him to stay out of the squared circle for a long time.

According to the WWE commentators, the former WWE Champion might have to be kept off for almost nine months. This is one way to portray the fatal injury suffered by the superstar. However, according to several sources, the concussion is not so severe and hence he should be back within just three or four months of time.

Hence, the fans might expect him to be back in time for Wrestlemania or just after it. This would shock the WWE fans as he would return much earlier than the announced time span. Apart from this surprise, WWE officials might be planning a heel turn for the natural babyface guy on the roster.

Ever since losing the WWE title in 2016, the Lunatic Fringe has lost direction in the roster. Sure he won a couple of mid-card titles but it’s evident that this did not provide him a strong run. So, a villainous gimmick will be able to rejuvenate his career. Check out the updates from SportsKeeda.com,

“It has been rumoured that Ambrose was originally supposed to face Seth Rollins at this year's Wrestlemania 34. It would've made perfect sense on a potential angle to turn Ambrose heel due to payback for what Rollins did to him back in 2014.

This story writes itself and could not only rejuvenate Ambrose's career, but it could also give compelling material to Seth Rollins in case his babyface run starts to become stale as well.”

Hopefully, this transition of the character will help him to become the kingpin of the company, once again. Being a veteran player, a heel gimmick will suit him, as well. He managed to be a solid villainous guy on the roster as a member of The Shield, earlier in his career. This should further establish him as the marquee superstar, once again.