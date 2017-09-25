Rumor: Huge first-ever tag team Hell in a Cell match planned

Bengaluru, Septembe 25: Hell in a Cell has always been a special event for the WWE fans. Over the years, this particular structure has witnessed numerous famous moments that have gone into the history books. Plus, this structure is used to culminate bitter feuds such as the Kevin Owens Vs Shane McMahon one.

This year, the Smackdown brand hosts the event. Till now we have confirmation of dual main events for the show. Apart from the Hell in a Cell match between Shane and Owens, the WWE Championship will be on the line, Jinder Mahal will defend the title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Also confirmed for the show is the Smackdown Women’s title match between Natalya and Charlotte Flair. Plus, the New Day will defend their tag team titles against The Usos. Apparently, this match might be contested in a special capacity that has never happened before.

According to the reports of wrestlingnews.co, the officials plan to hold this match inside the demonic structure of Hell in a Cell. Ryan Satin of Pro-Wrestling Sheet was the first one to indicate the news since both these teams are the best of the current generation and capable of pulling off a great match under no disqualification capacity.

The rematch between them has already been confirmed for the PPV. But, we still don’t know whether it will be contested inside Hell in a Cell or not. This will be a first-time ever match where the tag team titles will be on the line under this capacity.

Previously, there has been tag team matches inside the unforgiving steel cell. But never before, in the history, the tag titles were defended inside the structure. Last year, we saw two women compete inside it for the Raw Women’s title. This year, we expect to see yet another inaugural one.

The creative team are impressed by the New Day and they want them to make the team with most number of championship reigns. Till now, they have 4 reigns but likely to extend it, in the future. Plus, they also intend to be the first one to successfully defend it inside the Hell in a Cell structure.