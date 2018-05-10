WWE: Rumour killer on Alexa Bliss’ injury from Backlash PPV

It was none other than Alexa Bliss who was said to be injured following the Backlash PPV. She competed in the championship match against Nia Jax. Despite showing her champion's instincts, she fell victim to a huge Samoan Drop by her opponent to suffer another loss.

Once the match was finished, the Goddess of the WWE was seen clutching her hands at ringside. There were some hints that she might have injured her arm. While, WWE.com confirmed the same with reports that she has suffered a injury. Check out the post put out by the official website,

"Alexa Bliss suffered an injury to her left shoulder during her Raw Championship Match against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash. Bliss is currently awaiting further medical evaluation. Stay with WWE.com for any updates on Bliss’ condition."

As you can see, Alexa Bliss has indeed picked up a shoulder injury. She was not seen on this week's WWE Raw which added more fuel to the rumours about the severity of her injury. But, thankfully, she is okay and will not miss any significant amount of time on WWE television.

As per social media updates, Alexa Bliss is still in the hunt for the WWE Raw women's title. She also confirmed that she will compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match. It means that the her medical evaluation has given some positive results. Hence, she will not have to sit out for a long time.

The provided update was just to keep her out of action for sometime. This week, WWE heads to the United Kingdom and the chances of her joining the fellow roster members inside the ring now is very high.

Recently, she has missed a lot of in-ring action due to a breast enhancement surgery. If the officials do want to protect her due to this injury from Backlash, then she will be seen in very limited wrestling capacity. As for now, there's no update on her next appearance but we expect her to show up on the May 14th episode of Raw as she’s been included in WWE’s UK tour.