WWE Rumour: Potential match in-store for Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 35

The only name that carried this match was none other than Shawn Michaels. He was able to pull off another show-stealing performance proving the benchmark status still belongs to him. Fans were more than happy to see this legend coming back to in-ring competition. Plus, his agility demands that he performs in some more matches.

Wrestlemania automatically comes in mind while we speculate the next time we might see him inside the squared circle. But the legend himself is not willing to lace up his boots, once again. WWE.com interviewed him right after the Crown Jewel match was over. He clearly wiped out the chances of competing in one more match in the future.

However, No Hold Barred Podcast gave a positive indication about Shawn Michaels' status at Wrestlemania. They also revealed who might be his opponent at the grandest stage of them all. The source hinted that Daniel Bryan will compete against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 35. It would be billed as a “Teacher vs. Student” match from WWE perspectives.

Daniel Bryan is indeed a gem to come out of Shawn Michaels' training school in Texas. This is one of the big reasons why he is one of the greatest technical wrestlers of our generation. Now he will look forward to challenging his respected trainer at the grandest stage of them all to produce a dream match. Technically, there can't be a better lineup than this match.

However, Mr. Wrestlemania himself does not want to compete against younger wrestlers than him since he might get caught in ring rust. But the fact that Roman Reigns will not be present at Wrestlemania might force the creative team to bring back some of the legends to sell out the show. The mentioned 'Teacher vs. Student' theme would be valid enough to force HBK to compete at 'Mania, once more.

Daniel Bryan is the current WWE Champion on Smackdown. It seems unlikely that Shawn Michaels will compete for a title at this point of his career. Hence, the WWE title might change hands before Wrestlemania. At present, the next championship match is booked at Royal Rumble where AJ Styles is the challenger. There's a chance that he wins back the title in case WWE likes to arrange this match between Michaels and Bryan at Wrestlemania.