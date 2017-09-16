WWE Rumour: The Rock and John Cena to feature in a movie

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Rock used to be the franchise player for the WWE in the Attitude Era for a significant part. Once his full-time stint with the WWE was over, he joined the Hollywood league to make it big, there.

He was the one to pave the way for current WWE Superstars who do have their own hoorahs on the silver screen.

Now, The Rock’s baton was passed to John Cena in the Ruthless Aggression Era who has maintained the status for over a decade. But, gradually, his full-time stint has come to an end too as he took the Rock’s paved way to the Hollywood.

But, before that, they had one of the biggest rivalries in the history of sports entertainment. They featured in consecutive two main events in Wrestlemania 28 & 29 to give us a couple of matches to remember for ages.

Apparently, the feud between these two megastars from the WWE might just get renewed. This time, it will happen on the silver screen, rather than inside the ring.



It was reported by TheHashTagShow.com that The Cenation Leader is being considered for the titular character in the upcoming movie Shazam. The Rock is already associated with the project being the producer and now might play the role of the antagonist, Black Adam.

If this star cast gets finalized then we would be able to see the biggest rivalry in the sports entertainment getting renewed in the silver screen. The movie is based on the DC Comics superhero, Shazam and Cena is the perfect one to play the role, according to the source.

“Cena is one of the wrestling’s most recognizable faces and has steadily been growing his filmography over the past decade. Cena seemingly opened new doors with his comedic performance in Trainwreck, as a dopey, yet lovable bro who was at the receiving end of Amy Schumer’s jokes. That experience will presumably come in handy if he is indeed cast as Shazam. A hero with the power and physique of Superman, but the mind of a pre-teen.”

This would another big role for John Cena after he gets done with the Transformer series spin-off BumbleBee, later this year. Plus, this will eventually become the biggest movie ever to be done with two WWE Superstars.