Rumour: The Undertaker returning in old gimmick on WWE Raw

Over the years, the icon cemented his legacy as the greatest performer at the showcase of immortals which includes an undefeated streak that lasted 21 long years.

Well, tonight marks the final episode of WWE Raw which might declare whether we would see him at Wrestlemania 34 or not. For the past few weeks, John Cena has been trying to carve his own path to the 'show of shows’ by calling out the Phenome on numerous occasions. But, no response was given from the opposition.

That kept the fans in serious doubts about whether his career is over or not. We have not received any update from either the man himself or the WWE. From a fan’s perspective, it is evident that Wrestlemania will no longer be same without the Undertaker, for sure. So, a portion of the WWE Universe is much worried about this.

However, the reliable source, cagesideseats.com assured that the Deadman will rise once again on the flagship show, tonight. The fans at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia will get to witness the much-anticipated comeback that they have been waiting for. He will accept the challenge laid down by John Cena in order to confirm the dream match at Wrestlemania.

Furthermore, the recent updates also indicate that we might not witness him in his original gimmick. Rather, the American Badass character might be brought back. The main reason behind this is that The Undertaker has left his iconic in-ring gear (dark trench coat, top hat, and gloves) in the middle of the ring following his loss against Roman Reigns at last year’s Wrestlemania.

These are the updates from SportsKeeda.com regarding this,

"It's almost a no-brainer that The Undertaker has to show up, to set up the match for WrestleMania on the go-home show. Therefore, we have reason to believe that this rumour is true. What will be exciting to note is whether he shows up as The Dead Man or instead, as The American Badass. Both rumours are doing the rounds."

It’s almost certain that The Phenome will have to show up, tonight unless the WWE officials want to host this match in an unsanctioned manner on this Sunday night. The chances with the latter option are less which makes it certain that we are seeing him, tonight. But, the fans might get a double treat if the American Badass comes out in a two-wheeler with the Kid Rock anthem.