WWE Rumour: The Undertaker vs. Sting dream match set for WrestleMania 36?

Last night, another legend Goldberg was confirmed to appear at Super ShowDown 2020. The third name may be waiting down the line in the form of the Icon, Sting.

Rumours broke out earlier that the former WCW legend would be booked for a match at Super ShowDown which was reportedly scrapped for a reason. This, in turn, has created a slot to use him in a bigger capacity to shape out a dream match and so to justify the 'showcase of immortals' tag name suitable for WrestleMania 36.

As per the reports of Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.com, there’s a big chance that the fantasy warfare between Sting vs. The Undertaker might get booked at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker may not continue his career beyond this year and hence this might be the last chance that WWE can let the two flag-bearers of WCW and WWE compete in a mega match.

"With Sting signing a deal with WWE for at least one more match, speculation has begun regarding Sting finally getting the match he has always wanted – a dream match with The Undertaker!

“With 2020 currently rumored to be The Undertaker’s final year as an in-ring performer, it looks like WWE is planning to go all out and give a huge WrestleMania moment to The Phenom and his fans."

It should be noted that the pro-wrestling fans have been drooling to witness The Undertaker vs. Sting squaring off in a match for decades now. Despite being the greatest names in their heyday, these two have never crossed paths with each other leaving us to get this match only in WWE 2K series. If the match does become a reality then it would be a treat for the lovers of this sport, no matter what.

The Dirty Sheets provided some more exclusive backstage happenings on Sting by updating that he was originally scheduled to perform at Super ShowDown. The Vigilante flew to Houston, Texas during Royal Rumble 2020 weekend to negotiate a deal and thereby lock down an in-ring return that is blocked for years due to a neck concussion.

Both the parties have reportedly agreed to a deal that might allow Sting to come back for one last match, at least, that should have gone down at Super ShowDown. WWE officials decided not to use Goldberg and Sting at the same event and thus the latter one's comeback was postponed.

He has now been added to the WrestleMania context with the greatest performer ever to step foot at the grandest stage of them all. Hopefully, WWE can make the stage ready for these two on April 5th, 2020.