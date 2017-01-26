WWE Rumour: This year’s Royal Rumble will belong to the part-timers

The official poster of the Rumble event features the Undertaker, Goldberg, Lesnar and John Cena in the front. All four of them is considered as part-timers in the WWE but the fans have lodged complaints regarding why the main stars were pushed back in the poster.

Official Poster of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. #RememberTheRumble pic.twitter.com/CB31QNXSjF — Wrestlebarn (@wrestlebarn) January 11, 2017

The regular stars like the Miz, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles can be found far behind among the chaos. Furthermore, the reigning WWE champion, AJ Styles was pushed back into the fourth row, almost making him invisible to the fans. There's no logical point of keeping the face of the WWE champion so behind.

Talking about Styles brings us to his opponent at the Royal Rumble PPV - John Cena. The same source suggested that John Cena is almost guaranteed to win the WWE championship from "the champ that runs the camp". This will also mark Cena's 16th WWE World championship win to tie the record of the legendary Ric Flair.

Cena challenging Styles for the WWE title was itself a controversial one since he has not beaten him once in the past year.

Furthermore, the Undertaker is rumored as the favorite to win the Royal Rumble match which means another part timer will dominate the show to main event Wrestlemania, this year. These are all just rumors at this point. We have to wait till January 29th to know if WWE has planned the same or not.

OneIndia News