WWE: Rumoured opponent for Brock Lesnar post-Wrestlemania 34

The Elimination Chamber determined his opponent which was pretty much expected. Roman Reigns is going won the contest setting up the match against the reigning. In case you don’t remember, this is a rematch from Wrestlemania 31. Once the biggest event of the year is over, it is also assumed that Lesnar's contract with the WWE will run down.

As per the previous reports, the Conqueror was not likely to renew his deal with the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world. He was eager to go back to the UFC in order to restart his MMA career was the sole reason behind this. But, WWE is definitely not willing to lose their biggest box office attraction and have plans to retain him under their banner.

As reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they are probably bringing back one of the biggest names from MMA industry in order to start a new rivalry against the current Universal Champion. The feud will continue over the entire post-Wrestlemania season helping Lesnar to re-sign with the WWE.

None other than Bobby Lashley is the rumoured name to be signing a new contract with the WWE to start a new feud with the behemoth name from the entire WWE. Lashley was a former WWE superstar and multi-time champion in the WWE who left the company in the last decade to perform in MMA and Impact Wrestling promotion.

Apparently, a deal is being speculated to finalize between WWE and Bobby Lashley. Check out the updates from SportsKeeda.com,

“Lashley may soon make a return to WWE. He was negotiating with NJPW as well as WWE, but with his negotiations with NJPW apparently coming to a halt, Bobby Lashley's return to a WWE ring seems imminent.

It is believed that WWE wants to have a feud between Brock and Bobby Lashley post-Wrestlemania, but this means that Lesnar will have to agree to a contract extension.”

In the MMA industry, Lashley vs. Lesnar is a dream feud that was expected to happen in the past on multiple occasions. Now, it might take place under the banner of the WWE once Lashley arrives following Wrestlemania 34.