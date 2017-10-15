Schedule for Christmas and New Year episode of WWE Raw and Smackdown

Bengaluru, October 15: WWE made a big announcement to let us know that for the first time ever in the history of the company WWE Raw will be broadcasted live on the night of Christmas and New Year.

Both, December 25th and January 1st in 2018 will be a Monday where the company broadcast the longest running weekly episodic television show.

Since both the days are a prime holiday, it was thought that the show would be rescheduled or pre-taped but the possibility was wiped out with the following announcement,

“Prepare to celebrate the holidays with WWE this year as Raw broadcasts LIVE on Christmas night, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

This will be the first time that WWE will show Monday night’s hottest programme live during the holidays. These unprecedented broadcasts aim to best serve you, the WWE Universe, during the holiday season. Additionally, SmackDown will be broadcasted live on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Ever since this announcement was confirmed, the speculations are running rampant as to where the shows might be hosted and PWInsider.com has shed some light on it.

According to the source, both Raw and Smackdown on December 25th and 26th will take place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Even last year too, the same happened as the year was concluded at the same arena.

As for the opening Raw of 2018, Miami, Florida is supposed to host the show whereas Smackdown will emanate from Tampa, Florida. Chances are there that a reshuffle might be made on the schedule and both the shows get shifted to Orlando, Florida.

No confirmation has been made by WWE regarding the venues of these two particular shows for 2018 while the last shows for 2017 are almost confirmed to be booked in Chicago. We expect to get them listed on WWE.com to the ticket booking section, sooner.

Meanwhile, there's a certain backlash going on over WWE keeping their employees busy even during the Holiday season. Previously, Jeff Hardy confirmed that it was not WWE who made this decision. Rather, the USA Network scheduled the show to keep the TV ratings intact on Christmas and New Year's Day.