WWE: Seth Rollins' autograph session leads to a riot

By Raja

Bengaluru, Oct 8: WWE had a returning live event this week in Santiago, Chile. This was in the past 5 years that WWE had arranged a special live event in the Latin American country which led into a huge success and a riot, as well.

Apparently, Seth Rollins is a huge fan favourite in the city and his autograph session saw a massive rush among the crowd leading to the riot. Rollins was signing autographs for his fans at the Ripley Costanera Center Mall in Santiago.

Seth Rollins on top of a steel cage on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
Seth Rollins on top of a steel cage on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

The fans started behaving ridiculously for which he had to leave the mall earlier than expected. The fans got mad due to this and decided to create havoc around the stores. They literally looted some stores which earned them bad reputation among the WWE fans around the world. Here's a glimpse from the same.

The Chile fanbase released a statement which said, "Fans without respect should not even call himself Chileans. We are on the covers of the main sites of the Wrestling world. The media is not going to call them "a group of fans", they will call them "the Chilean fans," Thank you, you've screwed us all out of the autograph signings we looked forward to and any future autograph signings and any public activities with WWE in the country with this just destroyed any hope."

Ryan Satin of the Pro-wrestling sheet gave us more updates about the incident by quoting, "Sources tell us Rollins was only able to sign autographs and take pictures for 10 minutes before the crowd excitement became too much and the former champ had to leave the Costanera Center."

Apart from this unexpected riot, the event saw a huge main event tag team match which saw a returning Luke Harper as partner of the Kevin Owens.

Owens introduced Harper as his partner for the night since Chris Jericho was not present in Chile. Owens also addressed the riot by tweeting the following.

Rollins got the biggest pop of the night by teaming up with Sami Zayn and taking on the team of Harper and Owens. Rollins finished off the live event on a winning note after delivering a pedigree to Harper.

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2016, 11:20 [IST]
