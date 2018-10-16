WWE Smackdown 1000 preview and schedule: October 16, 2018

Evolution Reunites

Evolution will reunite with Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton and Ric Flair coming back together for the historic event. WWE was once dominated by the faction during the Ruthless Aggression era. The four superstars share a stunning 49 world championship reigns between them.

Orton is a regular member of the blue brand at the moment, while Triple H holds the position of the company's Chief Operating Officer and Ric Flair has been retired since 2008, but makes an one off appearance for special occasions.

Batista, meanwhile, has become a successful action movie star since he quit the WWE. But, there are rumours that the Animal could sign a new deal with the company.

The Deadman will be there to haunt the Game

The Undertaker has been announced to make an appearance for the occasion and he may not come alone as there is talk Kane will join his brother to continue their feud with DX.

The Undertaker is one of the biggest names ever to grace the Blue brand and it's no surprise that his name has been advertised on the card for the event. He is most likely to be involved in an angle with Triple H.

Hall of Famers return

The former WWE World Champion Edge will be present at WWE Smackdown 1000. According to earlier reports, the Rated-R Superstar was supposed to host his Cutting Edge show at the event. He is expected to be joined by friend Christian. But, recent reports say the segment has been removed from the listing. So, we have to wait and see in what capacity the WWE use him.

Meanwhile, fellow Hall of Famers Booker T, Mark Henry and former GM Teddy Long have all been slated to make an appearance on the show.

WWE World Cup Qualifying Matches

As mentioned earlier, Rey Mysterio will make his full-time return to WWE on SmackDown 1000 to face United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Cup Qualifying Match.

In the other match, Rusev will go one-on-one with The Miz. The winners will join John Cena, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler in this eight-man tournament to determine the best in the world.

WWE official website had advertised two main events for SmackDown 1000 with a four-men tag team match between WWE Champion between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe and The Miz. However, with The Miz scheduled to face Rusev for World Cup spot, the card may change.

Rusev will have Aiden English to worry about, so we expect the match to go in favour of the Hollywood A-Lister.

Vickie Gurrero, Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson to return

Former SmackDown General Manager Vickie Gurrero is expected to make an appearance. Meanwhile, Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson are also being advertised to make an appearance at Smackdown 1000 by the website for the Capital One Arena.

Evolution battle royal build up

On Monday Night Raw, we received the news of a battle royal for the Evolution PPV. So, tonight we will see a preview of that when six-women meet in the ring.

Contestants for the battle royal will include the likes of Asuka, Naomi, former Women's Champions Carmella and Nia Jax, former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, former Divas Champion Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Lana, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce of The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Tamina and the returning Torrie Wilson.

Tonight, WWE Smackdown Live women's champion Becky Lynch and The IIconics will meet Charlotte, Asuka and Naomi. This match will be a nice way to add hype to the Smackdown Women's title match and the 10-woman battle royal match which will take place just under two weeks from now.

The New Day and Tag Team gold

The New Day have successfully retained the tag team titles after putting them on the line many times. So, they will await a different challenge for the Crown Jewel event.

Other teams on the roster, The Bar, the USOs and the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have all tried, but failed in their attempts to win the belt. So, we will know tonight, if they will get another shot at gold or will there be new team that will try to claim the title from New Day.

The rest of the roster

The likes of Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Danie Bryan, R-Truth, Shelton Benjamin, Tye Dillinger and Jeff Hardy are all set to be involved in the show. While, James Ellsworth and Big Show have also been rumoured to make a return.

Samoa Joe is without an opponent after he lost the World Cup qualifier match last week against Jeff Hardy. So, he will be on the lookout for new challenge or he could even spoil someone's big moment.

There were talks of John Cena and the Rock also making surprise visits during the event. So, don't rule that out as well.