WWE Smackdown commissioner Shane McMahon undergoes surgery

The commissioner of Smackdown Live showed tremendous resiliency in the match. Just a couple of weeks before Wrestlemania, Owens powerbombed Shane McMahon on a steel structure and this resulted in hernia problems. Due to this, his status at the show was uncertain.

The prodigal son of WWE made a appearance at an event hosted in New Orleans but was still visibly felling the effect of Owens' attack on him. In order to recover fully from it, he had to undergo a medical evaluation recently. So, for those who are wondering about his absence from Tuesday Nights, here's the answer.

Shane McMahon had to undergo a surgery to fix his hernia problem and needs rest to completely recover, which he is doing at home, according to a statement made on WWE.com. The website gave the following updates about the commissioner which explains the main reason behind his absence during the United Kingdom tour,

“Smackdown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon underwent a successful hernia surgery last Friday in New York, N.Y. McMahon is currently resting at home, but he’s feeling well and is excited to get back to work on Smackdown LIVE.”

As of now, we can't expect Shane-o-Mac to make a swift return. There's no chance we'll see him in a storyline angle as the doctors would not allow him to do so. With age against him, he will need to take an extended break. This leads us to the belief that we won't see him in a match before the Summerslam event.

Dave Meltzer stated the same on Wrestling Observer Radio. Since his return in the year 2016, he's been a special attraction in the big-four PPV events. So, the norm might continue even at this year's Summerslam, as well. The event is scheduled to take place on August 19th in Brooklyn, New York.