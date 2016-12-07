English
WWE Smackdown Fall-out and Twitter reactions: December 6, 2016

By Staff

Bengaluru, Dec 7: Tonight's (Dec 7) Smackdown was visibly affected by the lack of superstars on the show. Hence, there were repeatable appearances from superstars like Dean Ambrose, Ellsworth or The Miz.

The world championship match was canceled due to Styles' injury and got replaced by an IC title match.

A new relationship started to build after Smackdown (image courtesy Twitter)
After Smackdown was over, we got the 205 Live on the WWE Network where we saw a growing relationship between Cedric Alexander and Alicia Fox. But unfortunately, the good luck kiss was not enough to give him the win.

Furthermore, the Cruiserweight championship match was held between Rich Swann and Bryan Kendrick. Swann has just won the title and quite predictably retained it with a Swann song kick.

Also, a dark match took place after Smackdown where Apollo Crews defeated Aiden English.

On the Fallout show, we have seen Nikki Bella joining a Youtube star to help her for a WWE appearance. Furthermore, we learned that the Hype Bros might become the number one contender for the tag team title.

The Talking Smack show was hosted as usual, where we had the Wyatt family, Slater & Rhyno and Carmella as guests. Rhyno just walked out of his partner hinting their partnership on Smackdown is over.

Randy said that he is stronger than ever with Wyatt by his side. Carmella discussed how Natalya actually attacked Nikki at the Survivor Series PPV.


Here are some tweets pointing out what the WWE universe was talking throughout the night.

Wednesday, December 7, 2016, 17:04 [IST]
